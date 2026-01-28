Some kid from Las Vegas certainly had what it took to be a NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Kurt Busch came in with a bang, and despite dealing with many obstacles, he quickly proved to be something special.

Despite not ending his career on his own terms, Busch took his place amongst the best in NASCAR history as a member of the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class. Let's take a look back at the top five moments of his career.

Top 5 moments of Kurt Busch's NASCAR Cup Series career

1. First win was a statement

After winning four Truck Series races in 2000, Busch got the full-time promotion to the Cup Series in 2001, piloting the No. 97 Ford for Jack Roush. Despite sparing finishes as a rookie in 2001, he was ready to make a splash in 2002. It all began at Bristol Motor Speedway in April, as he outdueled grizzled veteran Jimmy Spencer for his first of six wins at the "Last Great Colosseum".

That duel with Spencer would only get juicer, with the pair having exchanges throughout the season, highlighted by Busch getting wrecked at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and using the now infamous "kiss my rear end" gesture at Spencer.

2. Championship glory

After the trials and tribulations with Spencer throughout 2002 and 2003, Busch was ready for something special in 2004. In the inaugural season of the Chase for the Championship, he won three times. Another Bristol win and his sweep at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, coupled with consistent finishes elsewhere, helped him to secure the 2004 Cup Series title.

3. Daytona 500 champion

After years and years of trying, winning races for Roush Racing and Team Penske, Busch finally checked off the biggest win of his career, doing so while piloting the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Even with a damaged race car, he saved enough fuel to secure the 2017 Daytona 500 victory. The win further added to a Hall of Fame worthy career.

4. Outdueling his brother

While he had some up years and some down years during his career, one thing was for certain: Kurt would give everything he had to every team he raced for, no matter the team or manufacturer, and no matter whom he was battling.

The 2019 season finally saw the moment everyone was waiting for: a battle with his brother Kyle for a win. While the two had battled for position before, they hadn't fought for a win at the same time. That changed at Kentucky Speedway.

Kurt outdueled Kyle on the final restart to secure his first win in a head-to-head duel against his younger brother. It was also his first win driving for Chip Ganassi.

5. Final win was surreal

The 2022 season ended up being Busch's final season behind the wheel in the Cup Series. However, at the time of his win at Kansas Speedway in May, no one knew what was to come later that season. The win was a surreal moment, as Busch had just joined 23XI Racing to pilot their new No. 45 Toyota that year.

He took the No. 45 to victory lane, with the Jordan Brand on the hood. The win started a 23XI Racing win streak at Kansas, but Busch would never compete at the track again. Only a number of races later, his career ended following a qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway.

Despite the unfortunate end to his NASCAR career, 34 wins, a Cup Series title, and a pair of crown jewel wins, the other coming in the 2010 Coca-Cola 600 with Team Penske, was special. He made every team he ever raced for better, both on and off the track.