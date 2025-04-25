Top 5 NASCAR Cup drivers most likely to win at Talladega

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season began with back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Now the season's third superspeedway race is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday afternoon.

The Jack Link's 500, race number 10 of the 36-race season, is scheduled to be a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) Lincoln, Alabama oval.

As is usually the case when it comes to superspeedways, there is no true runaway favorite to win this Sunday afternoon's race. Who is most likely to find victory lane?

Here are the top five favorites to win the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. All odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top 5 drivers most likely to win at Talladega

1. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske (+850)

You can't talk about Talladega, or any superspeedway for that matter, without including Ryan Blaney as one of the favorites. His three Talladega victories have all come since 2019, and he has led laps in all but one of his 13 most recent starts there.

T-2. Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing (+1000)

Brad Keselowski has twice as many wins at Talladega as Blaney with six, and he is looking to turn things around after a rough start to the 2025 season. His most recent Talladega win came in 2021, when he earned his final victory for Team Penske.

T-2. Joey Logano, Team Penske (+1000)

Like Blaney, Joey Logano has three victories at Talladega, though none of his have come since 2018. He is the active leader in laps led at the track with 509. With just one top 10 finish in his 11 most recent starts there, is the three-time and reigning series champion due for a victory?

4. Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing (+1200)

Kyle Busch isn't particularly strong at Talladega, but one of his three wins in his first year with Richard Childress Racing did come at the venue after he hadn't won on any superspeedway since 2008. Given the fact that he hasn't exactly been all that strong anywhere lately, this might just be his best shot to get back to victory lane.

T-5. Austin Cindric, Team Penske (+1400)

Austin Cindric has only a single top five finish in six Talladega starts, but he, like his two teammates, tends to find himself at the front whenever the Cup Series visits a superspeedway. With no superspeedway wins since his 2022 Daytona 500 triumph, one could argue that he too is due.

T-5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports (+1400)

Aside from his victory at Texas Motor Speedway in 2024, Chase Elliott hasn't earned a points-paying Cup Series win since he won the playoff race at Talladega in October 2022. Though he continues to reel off solid finishes, he and the No. 9 team are inarguably starting to feel the pressure of consistently not winning. Can he do it at Talladega, where he is a two-time winner?

All odds can be found here. Odds and availability are always subject to change.

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 27 for the live broadcast of the Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!