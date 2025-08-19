Top IndyCar free agent (not named Will Power) lands new deal

Another IndyCar race week, another week of talk about Will Power's future, or lack thereof, with Team Penske beyond the conclusion of the 2025 season, even after his impressive win at Portland International Raceway erased the risk of 2025 becoming Roger Penske's first winless season this millennium.

However, not all teams are waiting until the offseason to shore up the futures of their high-performing drivers. Meyer Shank Racing and Marucs Armstrong, who is effectively on loan to the Chip Ganassi Racing-affiliated team from Chip Ganassi Racing, have agreed to continue their partnership through at least the 2026 season.

Coming off of his first full season in the series last year with Chip Ganassi Racing, which saw him place 14th in the standings with a podium finish and three other top five efforts, Armstrong has had a breakout year in his first season behind the wheel of the No. 66 Honda.

Marcus Armstrong re-signs with Meyer Shank Racing amid career year

He is ninth in the championship standings with just one DNF and 10 top 10 finishes, including six in a row following the Indy 500. That six-race streak, which did not feature anything worse than a P9 effort, included two top five finishes, one of which a career-high-tying third place effort in the second race of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader.

Only twice has he finished races outside the top 15 this year, and after a year in which the No. 66 car struggled to keep the pace with that of teammate Felix Rosenqvist, Armstrong finds himself just six points behind the driver of the No. 60 Honda with two races remaining on the 2025 schedule.

Meyer Shank Racing are currently the only IndyCar team with their entire driver lineup inside the top 10 in the standings.

Not that it wasn't already, but now the focus has shifted to Team Penske, Will Power, and the future of the No. 12 Chevrolet.

Whether the 2026 portion of that future includes Power or David Malukas, who is in his first year competing for A.J. Foyt Enterprises, remains to be seen, and that could remain the case into the offseason. Will the next two race weekends be Power's last with Team Penske?

The Milwaukee Mile is scheduled to host the penultimate race of the 2025 IndyCar season this Sunday, August 24, and Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to host the season finale on Sunday, August 31. Live coverage of both races is set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the conclusion of the season!