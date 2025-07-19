Toronto qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

IndyCar is in the midst of a stretch featuring five races over four weekends, and race number four on weekend on number three is set to take place this Sunday afternoon as the series leaves the United States for the one and only time in 2025.

The traditional knockout qualifying format is set to be used to set the full starting lineup for Sunday's 90-lap Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile (2.874-kilometer) temporary street circuit on the streets of Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Last year's race weekend was completely dominated by Andretti Global's Colton Herta, who topped the speed charts in every session, took the pole position, and won the race ahead of teammate Kyle Kirkwood. Herta, who is already eliminated from championship contention just 12 races into the 17-race season, has yet to win in 2025, while Kirkwood has won three times.

Three-time series champion Alex Palou, who leads the championship standings by 129 points over Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, has a best finish of second place in three starts in Toronto. Though he has 18 career wins, including a modern era record seven so far this year, he has never won an IndyCar race outside of the United States.

No driver has won in Toronto after starting behind the front row since Team Penske's Josef Newgarden won from seventh on the grid in 2017. Even though the track didn't host races in 2020 and 2021, that is still a long stretch that illustrates the importance of qualifying on this tight street circuit.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Exhibition Place.

IndyCar Toronto qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



3rd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



4th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet



5th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



6th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



7th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



8th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



10th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



11th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



12th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



13th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

IndyCar Toronto qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

1st - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



2nd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



5th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



6th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



7th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



8th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



10th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet



11th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



12th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



13th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



14th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

IndyCar Toronto qualifying: Round 2 results

1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



4th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



5th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



6th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



7th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



8th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



9th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



10th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

