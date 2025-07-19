Toronto qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

IndyCar is in the midst of a stretch featuring five races over four weekends, and race number four on weekend on number three is set to take place this Sunday afternoon as the series leaves the United States for the one and only time in 2025.
The traditional knockout qualifying format is set to be used to set the full starting lineup for Sunday's 90-lap Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile (2.874-kilometer) temporary street circuit on the streets of Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Last year's race weekend was completely dominated by Andretti Global's Colton Herta, who topped the speed charts in every session, took the pole position, and won the race ahead of teammate Kyle Kirkwood. Herta, who is already eliminated from championship contention just 12 races into the 17-race season, has yet to win in 2025, while Kirkwood has won three times.
Three-time series champion Alex Palou, who leads the championship standings by 129 points over Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, has a best finish of second place in three starts in Toronto. Though he has 18 career wins, including a modern era record seven so far this year, he has never won an IndyCar race outside of the United States.
No driver has won in Toronto after starting behind the front row since Team Penske's Josef Newgarden won from seventh on the grid in 2017. Even though the track didn't host races in 2020 and 2021, that is still a long stretch that illustrates the importance of qualifying on this tight street circuit.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Exhibition Place.
IndyCar Toronto qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results
1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
5th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
7th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
9th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
10th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
11th - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
12th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
13th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
IndyCar Toronto qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results
1st - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
2nd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
6th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
7th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
8th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
9th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
10th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
11th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
12th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
13th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
14th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
IndyCar Toronto qualifying: Round 2 results
1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
4th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
5th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
7th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
9th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
10th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
IndyCar Toronto qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3rd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
Full IndyCar Toronto starting lineup
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3rd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
7th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
9th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
10th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
11th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
12th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
13th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
14th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
15th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
16th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
17th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
18th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
19th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
20th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
21st - Conor Daly - No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
24th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
25th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
26th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
27th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Tune in to Fox at 12:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 20 for the live broadcast of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto from the streets of Exhibition Place.