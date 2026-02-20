Travis Pastrana replacement confirmed after Daytona opener

Niece Motorsports ran four trucks in the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season opener. Only two of those trucks are set to be driven by the same drivers in Saturday's race at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

Full-time driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet, Andres Perez de Lara, as well as Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who drove the No. 45 Chevrolet at Daytona in what was surprisingly his first ever Truck Series race, are set to be back at Atlanta.

However, the team will not run the No. 4 truck, which was driven by Cleetus McFarland, and Travis Pastrana will not be back behind the wheel of the No. 42 truck.

Set to replace Pastrana, whose 15th place finish in the season opener marked his first Truck Series start since 2023 and his first start in any national series since he finished 11th in the 2023 Daytona 500, is Tyler Reif.

Tyler Reif to replace Travis Pastrana at Atlanta

The 18-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native is a two-time ARCA Menards Series West runner-up, and he made his Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports in the 2025 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He finished that race in an impressive ninth behind the wheel of the No. 41 Chevrolet.

He also won his ARCA Menards Series debut at Phoenix back in 2023, and he ran a part-time schedule in the series a year ago, racking up three top five finishes, including a runner-up effort at Watkins Glen International, in nine starts.

Reif's full schedule for the 2026 Truck Series season has not yet been confirmed, but he is expected to compete in additional races beyond this weekend. He has never previously competed at Atlanta in any series.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Fr8 208 from EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 21. If you have not already done so, take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer now!