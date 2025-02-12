Two NASCAR numbers from 2024 not being used in 2025

The No. 4 became the third Stewart-Haas Racing car number to find a new home for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with Front Row Motorsports recently announcing that the number is set to be used for ex-Stewart-Haas Racing driver Noah Gragson's entry.

The No. 10 had already landed at Kaulig Racing, and the No. 41 was retained by Stewart-Haas Racing team co-owner Gene Haas to run the Haas Factory Team.

All things considered, Front Row Motorsports' addition of the No. 4 means that two car numbers used for chartered entries during the 2024 season will not be used during the 2025 season.

Two car numbers unused from 2024

The first of those two numbers is the other Stewart-Haas Racing number: the No. 14. The Cup Series has not been without a No. 14 car since 2008, but that is set to change in 2025.

The second number is the No. 31, which Matt Kaulig's team replaced with No. 10. Ty Dillon is set to drive the No. 10 Chevrolet in 2025 after Daniel Hemric drove the No. 31 Chevrolet in 2024.

Two new numbers have been added for the 2025 Cup Series season. The first is the No. 35, which hasn't been used since 2016. The No. 35 is set to be used for Riley Herbst's 23XI Racing Toyota, an entry the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team have added by acquiring a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.

The second is the No. 88, which hasn't been used since 2020. The No. 88 is set to be used for Shane van Gisbergen's Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, an entry the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team have added by acquiring a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing as well.

The 67th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to open up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 16. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!