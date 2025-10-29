Two NASCAR teams are already eliminated before the championship race

When it comes to the NASCAR playoffs, there are actually two sets: the driver playoffs and the owner playoffs. And this year's Xfinity Series postseason has indeed proven that these are indeed two very different sets of playoffs.

First and foremost, the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team qualified for the owner playoffs, despite the fact that the No. 19 Toyota did not have a full-time driver this year. So although AM Racing's Harrison Burton qualified for the driver playoffs, the No. 25 AM Racing team was beaten out for the 12th and final spot in the owner playoffs.

Then there is the fact that Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill was stripped of the 27 playoff points he earned during the regular season after he was suspended for the early August race at Iowa Speedway for hooking Joe Gibbs Racing's Aric Almirola in the right rear at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. However, the No. 21 team was not issued the same penalty.

NASCAR championship contenders' teams already eliminated

Almirola opened up the playoffs by winning at Bristol Motor Speedway, so the No. 19 team was locked into the round of 8. Additionally, although Hill finished the round of 12 sitting 21 points below the round of 8 cutoff, the No. 21 team still advanced since they were not hit with the 27-point deduction.

So although JR Motorsports teammates Carson Kvapil and Sammy Smith advanced to the round of 8 of the driver playoffs, Kvapil's No. 1 team and Smith's No. 8 team were left on the outside looking in and eliminated in the opening round on the owner side.

Lo and behold, the No. 19 team and the No. 21 team advanced to the Championship 4 as well. Almirola won the round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Hill won the following race at Talladega Superspeedway.

On the driver side, Kvapil, teammates Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier, and Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love all advanced to the Championship 4 on points. But only two spots remained open on the owner side, meaning that only Zilisch's No. 88 team and Allgaier's No. 7 team advanced.

This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the Xfinity Series is effectively set to have two drivers competing for a driver championship (Kvapil and Love), two drivers competing for an owner championship (Almirola and Hill), and two drivers competing for both (Zilisch and Allgaier).

Almirola and Hill cannot win the driver championship, and there is no way for Kvapil's No. 1 team or Love's No. 2 team to win the owner championship, even if Kvapil or Love emerge as this year's Xfinity Series champion.

It's complicated, but it makes sense as long as you understand the fundamental reality that the driver playoffs and the owner playoffs are indeed two different sets of playoffs.

Tune in to the CW Network this Saturday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race from Phoenix Raceway. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from Arizona!