Two NASCAR teams not returning after competing at Atlanta

Just like last year, NY Racing Team and Live Fast Motorsports both tried and failed to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway a few months ago.

But both returned for this past Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and with only three non-chartered (open) cars on the 39-car entry list, they were guaranteed entry into the race.

J.J. Yeley returned to the No. 44 Chevrolet for NY Racing Team, and team co-owner B.J. McLeod returned to the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports. Yeley was taken out in a wreck after running inside the top 20 while McLeod placed a respectable 22nd.

Neither team nor driver will compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas, however.

The other open car from Atlanta, Corey LaJoie's No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford, is also not on the entry list for Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The only open car set to run the season's first road course race is the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Connor Zilisch. This race is set to mark Zilisch's Cup Series debut.

As for the remainder of the season, Yeley has not confirmed any more starts with NY Racing Team, though it is expected that he will compete on a semi-regular basis, just like he did last year. McLeod has five more starts confirmed, with the next scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway in late April.

No other drivers have been confirmed for the No. 44 Chevrolet or the No. 78 Chevrolet this year.

