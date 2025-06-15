After two near-misses, a 406-race NASCAR streak is officially over

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin was on baby watch at both Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway, with longtime partner Jordan Fish expecting the couple's third child, and Ryan Truex was confirmed as his backup driver for both NASCAR Cup Series races.

But Hamlin was able to run the full races at both tracks, and he even managed to win at Michigan. With the baby more than a week overdue, it looked as though he may end up avoiding missing any time at all.

The baby, the couple's first son, was indeed born this week, but Hamlin is opting to remain at his North Carolina home, rather than travel to Mexico, given how late the baby arrived and the fact that he wants to do his best to support his family as they adjust to life as a family of five.

Denny Hamlin absence ends 406-race streak

Truex has been confirmed as his replacement behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota for this 100-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.429-mile (3.909-kilometer) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course in Mexico City, Mexico.

Truex has not competed in a Cup Series race since September 2014, when he competed at Chicagoland Speedway, though he did unsuccessfully attempt to qualify for the 2019 season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin hasn't missed a race since eye irritation kept him out at Auto Club Speedway in March 2014, so this Sunday afternoon's race is set to end his 406-race streak, a streak that trailed only the streaks of Team Penske's Joey Logano (591), RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski (559), and Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon (411).

Hamlin has already received a playoff waiver, so he is set to remain playoff eligible. He is already locked into this year's playoffs, having earned three wins, and despite a controversial rule change this past offseason, NASCAR has allowed him to retain the 18 playoff points he has earned so far this year, since the birth of a child is considered a medical reason for an absence.

However, scoring zero points over a race weekend will likely result in Hamlin dropping in the point standings, and drivers score bonus playoff points based on where they finish in the regular season standings. Hamlin currently sits in third place, which would pay out eight extra playoff points.

The Viva Mexico 250 is set to be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 15.