Ty Dillon replacement confirmed after Atlanta race

Ty Dillon made his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start since 2024 in Saturday's race at EchoPark Speedway, formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway, and he did so as a part of Kaulig Racing's "Free Agent Program".

Matt Kaulig's team are running five trucks full-time this year in their first season in partnership with Ram Trucks, which had not been a Truck Series manufacturer since 2012 before this year, and one of those trucks, the No. 25 Ram, is not driven by a single full-time driver.

Tony Stewart, who hadn't made a Truck Series start since 2005, opened up the year behind the wheel of the No. 25 entry at Daytona International Speedway, and he was knocked out in a crash. Dillon then placed 11th at Atlanta.

Although Stewart has said to never say never regarding a return, that return has not yet been confimed. Meanwhile, Dillon is set to be at Circuit of the Americas this weekend, as he is still a full-time driver for Kaulig Racing's Cup Series team.

Ty Dillon replacement confirmed for St. Petersburg

As a result, Kaulig Racing have named the third different driver in three races to start the year behind the wheel of the No. 25 Ram, and that driver is Colin Braun.

Braun, a three-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship champion, is actually a former full-time Truck Series driver and race winner.

He ran the full schedule in 2008 and 2009 for Roush Fenway Racing and won the 2009 race at Michigan International Speedway en route to a fifth place finish in the championship standings, but he has made just two starts since, both in 2011 with Billy Ballew Motorsports.

He is set to drive the No. 25 truck in the series' inaugural race on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida this Saturday, February 28. The Truck Series has never before run a street race.

Kaulig Racing's full-time driver lineup consists of Daniel Dye in the No. 10 Ram, Brenden Queen in the No. 12 Ram, Ram: Race for the Seat winner Mini Tyrell in the No. 14 Ram, and Justin Haley in the No. 16 Ram.

Beyond the St. Petersburg race, only one driver has been confirmed to drive the No. 25 Ram so far. That driver, Carson Ferguson, is set to drive it in the season's penultimate race at Martinsville Speedway in October. Ferguson was also a part of the Ram: Race for the Seat challenge.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 from the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 28. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the series' first ever street course race!