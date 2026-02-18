Tyler Reddick achieves NASCAR feat not seen since 2008 with Daytona 500 win

He may have only led one lap, but it was the most important one, as Tyler Reddick outlasted the last-lap carnage to win his first Daytona 500 on Sunday. It was also the first for 23XI Racing co-owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

Yes, the race was pure chaos once the fuel saving came to an end in the final stage, but NASCAR's decision to let the drivers race back to the checkered after a turn one crash on the final lap allowed Reddick to take advantage of a huge push from teammate Riley Herbst and eventually make the winning move around Chase Elliott coming out of turn four.

Regardless of how the finish played out, Reddick is a deserving Daytona 500 champion, winning for the ninth time in his Cup Series career and the sixth time with 23XI Racing. On top of that, he endured a winless 2025 season and a challenging season away from the track as his younger son, Rookie, dealt with serious health issues, making the win that much more meaningful.

Tyler Reddick in rare company after latest win

With his most recent victory, Reddick became the fourth driver in the modern era to win his first nine races at nine different tracks, joining Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon and Bill Elliott, further showcasing his versatility anywhere the series visits. Busch had been the driver to pull it off most recently, doing so from 2005 to 2008.

Reddick has two wins on superspeedways (Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway), three wins on road courses (Road America, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas), three wins on 1.5-mile ovals (Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway), and one win on a two-mile oval (Michigan International Speedway).

He is still searching to break through on one-mile tracks such as Dover Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as well as short tracks. However, it is hard to dispute his versatility and what he brings to the 23XI organization.

Even though the 2025 season did not pan out the way Reddick expected, he has finished inside the top 10 in points each of his first three seasons with the team, with a top finish of fourth in 2024. His overall performance up to this point may not be where many expected him to be following consecutive O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (Xfinity Series) titles in 2018 and 2019, but the flashes have been there more times than not.

The Daytona 500 was another example of Reddick's versatility. He may not be thought of as a superspeedway threat, but he has two wins on those track types now, and he quietly has back-to-back top two finishes in the "Great American Race". He always seems to be around when the race is on the line.

With a difficult season, personally and professionally, behind him, it is hard to imagine a better start to the 2026 season for Reddick. As one of the most versatile drivers in the sport, this could be exactly what he needs to turn things around and return to his winning ways on a more regular basis.