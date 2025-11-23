Updated Formula 1 standings after McLaren violation uncovered

Hours after the Las Vegas Grand Prix concluded, initially with McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in second and fourth place, respectively, the FIA uncovered a clear-cut rules breach on both MCL39 entries.

McLaren failed to adhere to the rule that states that thickness of the planks underneath both cars must be no less than 9mm. Again, not one, but both cars were found in violation, with neither meeting that requirement. As a result, Norris and Piastri were both disqualified.

Instead of Norris owning a 30-point lead over Piastri and a 42-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won Saturday's 50-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.8-mile (6.116-kilometer) Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, he is now just 24 points ahead of both of his title rivals.

Here is the updated top 10 in the running order from Las Vegas.

Updated Las Vegas results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

7th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

9th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Here is how things look in the driver standings after the Las Vegas results were altered.

Formula 1 world championship standings

1 - Lando Norris - 390 (0)

2 - Oscar Piastri - 366 (-24)

3 - Max Verstappen - 366 (-24)

4 - George Russell - 294 (-96)

5 - Charles Leclerc - 226 (-164)

6 - Lewis Hamilton - 154 (-236)

7 - Kimi Antonelli - 137 (-253)

8 - Alexander Albon - 73 (-317)

9 - Isack Hadjar - 51 (-339)

10 - Nico Hulkenberg - 49 (-341)

11 - Carlos Sainz Jr. - 48 (-342)

12 - Oliver Bearman - 41 (-349)

13 - Fernando Alonso - 38 (-352)

14 - Liam Lawson - 36 (-354)

15 - Lance Stroll - 32 (-358)

16 - Yuki Tsunoda - 28 (-362)

17 - Esteban Ocon - 28 (-362)

18 - Pierre Gasly - 22 (-368)

19 - Gabriel Bortoleto - 19 (-371)

And here is how things look in the constructor standings.

Formula 1 constructor standings

1 - McLaren - 756 (0)

2 - Mercedes - 431 (-325)

3 - Red Bull - 391 (-365)

4 - Ferrari - 380 (-376)

5 - Williams - 121 (-635)

6 - Racing Bulls - 90 (-666)

7 - Aston Martin - 70 (-686)

8 - Haas - 69 (-687)

9 - Sauber - 68 (-688)

10 - Alpine - 22 (-734)

Two Grands Prix, plus one sprint race, remain on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule, meaning that there are 58 points still on the table.

The sprint is scheduled to take place at Lusail International Circuit on Saturday, November 29 at 9:00 a.m. ET, ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, November 30 at 10:55 a.m. ET (ESPN2). The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 7 at 7:55 a.m. ET (ESPN). Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!