Way-too-early Formula 1 driver lineup prediction for 2027

Aston Martin: Max Verstappen and Jak Crawford

Fernando Alonso is set to turn 45 years old by the time his current contract ends, and he may decide to retire from Formula 1 (again). As for Lance Stroll, he may simply decide to pursue other opportunities if the team do not push him out eventually. There is no word on when Stroll could actually depart, but it is never out of the question.

Max Verstappen will be the single biggest target for Aston Martin, and they have the means to convince the four-time world champion to join. Lawrence Stroll is willing to do anything it takes to bring the Dutch driver in, and the team could do it through a high salary and the opportunity to work with Adrian Newey and Honda once again. 2026 will essentially be a tryout for Aston Martin in proving to Verstappen that they can provide him with a championship-winning car.

Jak Crawford is an interesting option for the team as well. He is a very talented junior driver of theirs, who has taken a step forward this season by contending for the Formula 2 championship. While rumors suggest the American could join Cadillac in 2026, Aston Martin could finally opt to promote one of their junior drivers.

Audi: Gabriel Bortoleto and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Sauber have made some good improvements after being the slowest team on the grid last season. Revamping their driver lineup and signing last season’s Formula 2 champion has given them a positive trajectory heading into next season. Gabriel Bortoleto’s quick improvement is proving to the team that he can be their future for years to come.

As for Nico Hulkenberg, it is clear that he is in the final stage of his career. Whether he retires or moves elsewhere once his contract expires next season is still uncertain, but Audi may opt for a new name heading into 2027.

If Williams drop Carlos Sainz Jr. once his contract expires, Audi will surely be an interested party, given the fact that their links to the Spanish driver have existed since long before he ever joined Williams. However, they will have to prove to be competitive if they want the former Ferrari driver on their team.