Way-too-early Formula 1 driver lineup prediction for 2027

Racing Bulls: Pepe Marti and Nikola Tsolov

Determining the drivers at Racing Bulls is never an easy task. Given the fact that they are Red Bull’s junior team, odds are the two spots will be taken up by their current Formula 2 and Formula 3 drivers. Assuming Yuki Tsunoda departs after this season and Max Verstappen after 2026, the main team will likely already have Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad.

Assessing the other current Red Bull juniors, Pepe Marti has been a solid candidate. The Spanish driver has been quite good this season in Formula 2, but he has been slightly underwhelming at times. If Marti spends one more season in Formula 2 and finishes near the top of the standings, he should catch the eye of Laurent Mekies and possibly even Helmut Marko.

Nikola Tsolov can find himself in Formula 1 eventually, but 2027 is the best-case scenario for the Bulgarian driver. Currently sitting third in the Formula 3 championship, he will likely take Lindblad’s spot at Campos Racing in Formula 2 next year. Another standout year could warrant a chance at Racing Bulls in 2027 if the circumstances allow for it.

Haas: Esteban Ocon and Dino Beganovic

After a strong season in 2024, Haas have dipped slightly in performance. Ayao Komatsu is looking to lead the team strongly into the next era of regulations, and the hope is that Ferrari produce a good power unit in 2026.

The team are rather fortunate to have Esteban Ocon and will likely find themselves retaining the French driver for another season or two once his current contract expires. Additionally, the expectation is that Ollie Bearman will leave Haas after 2026 and move into the open Ferrari spot if vacated by Lewis Hamilton.

In return, Haas may receive another talented Ferrari junior driver in Dino Beganovic. The Swedish-Bosnian driver has been very solid in his junior career and is improving nicely in Formula 2. Beganovic sits right outside of the top 10 in the standings and will likely see himself spending one more season in the series, perhaps with another team. If the 21-year-old can find himself within the top five next season, Ferrari may push Haas a little to give him a chance.