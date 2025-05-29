William Byron's Hendrick replacement confirmed for Nashville

For the first time since winning the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, William Byron collected an Xfinity Series victory in Saturday afternoon's BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Byron drove the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, the same car he drove at Circuit of the Americas to a runner-up finish back in March. But the two-time reigning Daytona 500 winner does not have any more Xfinity Series starts planned throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native is one of five drivers to drive the No. 17 Chevrolet at some point through the first 13 races of the season, and one of the others is Corey Day, who made his Xfinity Series debut for the team at Martinsville Speedway in March. He also competed at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this month.

Day is set to replace Byron behind the wheel of the No. 17 Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway.

Day, who finished in 21st place at Martinsville and 16th at Texas, is lined up to compete in seven more races beyond this Saturday's 188-lap Tennessee Lottery 250 around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, all in the No. 17 car.

The 19-year-old Clovis, California native is set to compete at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12; Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 2; Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 12; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday, October 4; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 11; Martinsville on Saturday, October 25; and Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 1.

The No. 17 car is not a full-time entry. Aside from Day, just two other drivers are currently slated to drive it later this year: Rajah Caruth and Jake Finch. Locations for their starts have not yet been confirmed.

Tune in to the CW Network at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 31 for the live broadcast of the Tennessee Lottery 250 from Nashville Superspeedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!