William Byron replacement confirmed after Phoenix race

Hendrick Motorsports full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron has competed in select Xfinity Series (O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) races each season since 2022, although he had not competed for JR Motorsports, the team with which he won the 2017 championship, since 2022 until his start at Phoenix Raceway this past weekend.

The No. 88 JR Motorsports is one of the team's four full-time entries for 2026, but its primary driver, Rajah Caruth, is also competing in select races for Jordan Anderson Racing behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevrolet.

Caruth made the first of his 10 scheduled starts in the No. 32 car at Phoenix, and it was Byron who drove the No. 88 car to a 13th place finish. Byron had not competed in an O'Reilly Series race at Phoenix since his 23rd place finish for Hendrick Motorsports in 2024.

William Byron replacement confirmed at Las Vegas

This weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Caruth is once again set to drive the No. 32 Chevrolet, but it won't be Byron back in the No. 88 car. Instead, Cup Series teammate Kyle Larson is set to make his first start of the O'Reilly Series season.

Larson, like Byron, has made select starts at NASCAR's second highest level since 2022, but he too entered 2026 having not competed for JR Motorsports since 2022. He hasn't competed in the series at Las Vegas since winning there for Chip Ganassi Racing in March 2018.

The four full-time Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series drivers are lined up to drive the No. 88 car in all 10 races in which Caruth is set to compete for Jordan Anderson Racing in 2026.

Byron's two remaining starts are scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway in April and Pocono Racway in June, while Larson's are scheduled to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway in April and Texas Motor Speedway in May.

Alex Bowman is expected to compete at Darlington Raceway next week, but his status is in question due to his ongoing bout with vertigo, which sidelined him late in the race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and for the entire race at Phoenix. He also won't compete at Las Vegas. Beyond that, he is expected to drive the No. 88 car at Nashville Superspeedway in May.

Chase Elliott is lined up to drive the No. 88 entry in the July races at Chicagoland Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

