Yas Marina F1 qualifying, full Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting lineup

For the first time since the 2010 Formula 1 season, more than two drivers are still eligible to win the world championship heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, which is arguably more impressive now that it was back then because of the fact that the 2025 calendar featured a record-tying 24 Grands Prix, plus six sprint races.

McLaren's Lando Norris leads the world championship by 12 points over four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, and Verstappen is now four points ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, whom he trailed by 104 points just a few months ago.

To call qualifying important around the 16-turn, 3.281-mile (5.28-kilometer) Yas Marina Circuit road course on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates would be the understatement of the year – or even the past decade-plus.

The past 10 races at the track, including the four that have been contested following its pre-2021 modifications, have been won from pole position. The most recent winner in Abu Dhabi from a starting grid position other than pole remains Lewis Hamilton, who won from second in 2014.

Norris won the race in 2024, ending Verstappen's four-year win streak which included his world championship-sealing 2021 win, when he started from pole but ironically only led the final lap.

No driver has won the race from behind the front row since Kimi Raikkonen won from fourth in 2012, and in 16 editions of the event, his fourth place starting position is the lowest for a winner.

Only three of the past six editions of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have featured any lead changes, and 2024's wasn't one of them. Who will take what could be the all-important pole in Saturday's qualifying session? Follow along with our live updates from Yas Marina Circuit.

Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



Alex Albon, Williams



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Oliver Bearman, Haas



Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

7th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Full Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren



3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4th - George Russell, Mercedes



5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



7th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



11th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



13th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



14th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



16th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



17th - Alex Albon, Williams



18th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



19th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

