Yas Marina F1 qualifying, full Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting lineup

For the first time since the 2010 Formula 1 season, more than two drivers are still eligible to win the world championship heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, which is arguably more impressive now that it was back then because of the fact that the 2025 calendar featured a record-tying 24 Grands Prix, plus six sprint races.
McLaren's Lando Norris leads the world championship by 12 points over four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, and Verstappen is now four points ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, whom he trailed by 104 points just a few months ago.
To call qualifying important around the 16-turn, 3.281-mile (5.28-kilometer) Yas Marina Circuit road course on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates would be the understatement of the year – or even the past decade-plus.
The past 10 races at the track, including the four that have been contested following its pre-2021 modifications, have been won from pole position. The most recent winner in Abu Dhabi from a starting grid position other than pole remains Lewis Hamilton, who won from second in 2014.
Norris won the race in 2024, ending Verstappen's four-year win streak which included his world championship-sealing 2021 win, when he started from pole but ironically only led the final lap.
No driver has won the race from behind the front row since Kimi Raikkonen won from fourth in 2012, and in 16 editions of the event, his fourth place starting position is the lowest for a winner.
Only three of the past six editions of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have featured any lead changes, and 2024's wasn't one of them. Who will take what could be the all-important pole in Saturday's qualifying session? Follow along with our live updates from Yas Marina Circuit.
Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Alex Albon, Williams
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Abu Dhabi F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Full Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
7th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
11th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
13th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
14th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
17th - Alex Albon, Williams
18th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
19th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
ESPN's live coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is scheduled to begin at 7:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, December 7. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Yas Marina Circuit!