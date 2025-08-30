Zandvoort F1 qualifying, full Dutch Grand Prix starting lineup

After three consecutive off weekends, Formula 1 is set for its first Grand Prix in 28 days this Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort. The Dutch Grand Prix is the 15th race on the record-tying 24-race 2025 schedule, and the world championship battle between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is tight, with the former holding a nine-point lead after the latter's win in Hungary.
At the 14-turn, 2.642-mile (4.252-kilometer) road course in Zandvoort, Netherlands, qualifying has proven to be super important, even more so than it usually is in a sport where Saturdays do tend to be more impactful than Sundays.
Zandvoort returned to the Formula 1 schedule for the first time since 1985 in 2021, and all four editions of the Dutch Grand Prix since then have been won by the polesitter, even though each race produced multiple lead changes.
Norris is the reigning race winner after Dutch driver Max Verstappen won it for Red Bull en route to his first three world championships in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Follow along with our live qualifying upgrades from the Netherlands.
Dutch Grand Prix: Eliminated in Q1
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Dutch Grand Prix: Eliminated in Q2
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Alex Albon, Williams
Dutch Grand Prix: Q3 results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Full Dutch Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15th - Alex Albon, Williams
16th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Tune in to ESPN at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, August 31 for the live broadcast of the Dutch Grand Prix from Circuit Zandvoort. If you have not yet taken the opportunity to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action from Formula 1's first race back from summer break!