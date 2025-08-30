Zandvoort F1 qualifying, full Dutch Grand Prix starting lineup

After three consecutive off weekends, Formula 1 is set for its first Grand Prix in 28 days this Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort. The Dutch Grand Prix is the 15th race on the record-tying 24-race 2025 schedule, and the world championship battle between McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is tight, with the former holding a nine-point lead after the latter's win in Hungary.

At the 14-turn, 2.642-mile (4.252-kilometer) road course in Zandvoort, Netherlands, qualifying has proven to be super important, even more so than it usually is in a sport where Saturdays do tend to be more impactful than Sundays.

Zandvoort returned to the Formula 1 schedule for the first time since 1985 in 2021, and all four editions of the Dutch Grand Prix since then have been won by the polesitter, even though each race produced multiple lead changes.

Norris is the reigning race winner after Dutch driver Max Verstappen won it for Red Bull en route to his first three world championships in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Follow along with our live qualifying upgrades from the Netherlands.

Dutch Grand Prix: Eliminated in Q1

Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Oliver Bearman, Haas



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Dutch Grand Prix: Eliminated in Q2

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Alex Albon, Williams

Full Dutch Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15th - Alex Albon, Williams

16th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Tune in to ESPN at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, August 31 for the live broadcast of the Dutch Grand Prix from Circuit Zandvoort. If you have not yet taken the opportunity to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action from Formula 1's first race back from summer break!