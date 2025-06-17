Zandvoort replacement rumored as F1 fans brace for chaos

The 2026 Formula 1 calendar was recently released, and it features the Dutch Grand Prix for one final time, marking the end of Circuit Zandvoort's tenure. With just about a year until the 2027 calendar is confirmed, an open slot now exists, and there are a few options for Formula 1 to consider.

Given the fact that the race normally occurs at the end of August, which is the end of the European swing when the calendar briefly moves further east, there is some room to play around with the possibilities. A European venue can be considered, but so can one in East Asia as well.

Thailand’s interest in hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix has grown from a dream into a near reality. The organizers responsible for the planning and logistics of the race have held positive talks with Formula 1 and Stefano Domenicali.

A Thailand Grand Prix could come as soon as 2027

While a track for the Grand Prix is still in the process of being chosen, a letter of intent is expected to be submitted soon for the country to host a race in 2027. Its addition would add another Asian Grand Prix to the calendar.

If all goes well, Williams driver Alex Albon would get a home Grand Prix to represent his country. This would certainly be a huge moment for him, and he would be a centerpiece for the project, similar to teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. and the new Grand Prix in Madrid next season.

In terms of where a potential Grand Prix in Thailand would slot in on the calendar, it makes the most sense to slide the races in Monza, Madrid, and Baku up one slot. That way a race in Thailand could be held right before the Singapore Grand Prix, making travel easier for drivers and teams.

The developments stemming from this will be interesting, as it appears to be something Domenicali will welcome. Given the goals Formula 1 have when it comes to building future calendars and the expected rotation of European races, the organizers in Thailand just have to do their part to make this race a reality.