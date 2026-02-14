1 NASCAR Cup driver has a new car number for the 2026 season

As far as NASCAR Cup Series silly seasons go, the buildup to the 2026 season was about as uneventful as it gets, possibly in the history of NASCAR's top level.

Of the 36 full-time drivers from the 2025 season, 35 have returned full-time for the 2026 season, and just one of those 35 drivers is with a new team. One of the other 34, however, does have a new car number, and that change came about as a direct result of the only actual driver lineup changes the Cup Series has seen for 2026.

Daniel Suarez has been replaced by Connor Zilisch at Trackhouse Racing, and he has moved on to Spire Motorsports to replace Justin Haley behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet. Haley is no longer in the Cup Series, having signed with Kaulig Racing to compete full-time with their new Ram Trucks program in the Truck Series.

But Connor Zilisch won't be driving the No. 99 Chevrolet.

Instead, he is set to use the No. 88, which was used by Shane van Gisbergen during his rookie season in 2025. And instead of taking the No. 99 that Suarez had used since 2021, van Gisbergen has opted to use the No. 97, which he used to secure 80 victories and three championships in Australian Supercars.

The New Zealander also used the No. 97 during his lone full-time O'Reilly Auto Parts Series with Kaulig Racing in 2024, when he won three races.

Van Gisbergen's five wins behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet in 2025 were the most for any driver of a No. 88 car in a single season at the Cup level since Dale Jarrett won seven races in 1997.

Tune in to Fox this Sunday, February 15 for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500. Live coverage from Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action by starting a free trial of FuboTV today!