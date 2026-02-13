Displaced NASCAR driver finds himself a 'new' home for the 2026 season

As far as NASCAR silly seasons go, the 2025 edition was about as mundane as it gets. Just one new driver has joined the Cup Series full-time, one driver has switched teams, and one has found his way out of the Cup Series and into a new series.

The only other changes were a car number change and two manufacturer changes, both at teams that finished outside of the top 30 in the 2025 owner standings.

Joining the series full-time is Connor Zilisch, following a 10-win season for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He is set to replace Daniel Suarez at Trackhouse Racing. Suarez is on the move to Spire Motorsports, where he is set to replace Justin Haley.

It means that Haley is the only one of the sport's 36 full-time drivers from 2025 who is not a part of 2026's full-time lineup.

Instead, Justin Haley has found himself a "new" landing spot.

The 26-year-old Winamac, Indiana native has reunited with Kaulig Racing, the team he drove for from 2019 to 2021 in the Xfinity (now O'Reilly Auto Parts) Series and then in 2022 and 2023 in the Cup Series.

Now we can add a third series to Haley's Kaulig Racing resume.

Matt Kaulig's team opted to halt their O'Reilly Auto Parts Series operation after the 2025 season as they embark on a new journey in the Truck Series with a five-truck program with Ram Trucks. Haley has been confirmed as the full-time driver of the No. 16 Ram.

Haley is a four-time winner with Kaulig Racing, with all four victories coming at superspeedways in the Xfinity Series from 2020 to 2021. He finished in a career-high third place in the championship standings in 2020.

Haley is also a three-time Truck Series winner, with all three victories coming during the 2018 season when he competed full-time for GMS Racing. He finished that year third in the championship standings and has not competed full-time in the series since.

He has made just three Truck Series starts since the end of the 2018 season, including one for GMS Racing in 2020 and two for Spire Motorsports in 2025.

The Fresh From Florida 250 is scheduled to get the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season underway on Friday, February 13 from Daytona International Speedway, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the "World Center of Racing"!