One driver not returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026

While the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season certainly featured its fair share of big announcements regarding 2026, one thing that was relatively straightforward was silly season.

Silly season was nowhere near as busy or eventful as it usually is, and the big confirmation of the year was quite literally one that NASCAR fans entered the 2025 season expecting to be made at some point, presumably sooner rather than later.

Justin Marks and company made it official in August, confirming that JR Motorsports Xfinity Series sensation Connor Zilisch, who had also been Trackhouse Racing's development driver, is set to join the Trackhouse Racing Cup team full-time in 2026, replacing Daniel Suarez.

Perhaps the only "surprise" elements of this announcement were the accompanying number changes. Zilisch is set to use the No. 88 that Shane van Gisbergen used as a rookie for the team during the 2025 season, while van Gisbergen is set to run the No. 97; Suarez's No. 99 is not set to be used by anybody.

Beyond that, there was only one more full-time driver change, and it involved Suarez. Suarez is set to remain in the Cup Series full-time with Spire Motorsports, replacing Justin Haley behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Justin Haley out of NASCAR Cup Series lineup

With no other lineup modifications made for 2026, Haley is the only one of the sport's 36 full-time drivers from 2025 who is not slated to return full-time in 2026, barring any unexpected late changes (is Ty Dillon really safe at Kaulig Racing, for example)?

Haley is set to return to Kaulig Racing, but with their new Truck Series team, the team aligned with Ram Trucks amid the manufacturer's long-awaited return to NASCAR. They are set to run five trucks full-time, and Haley is one of three confirmed full-time drivers, the other two being Daniel Dye and Brenden Queen.

Haley competed for Matt Kaulig's team in the Xfinity Series full-time from 2019 to 2021 and then in the Cup Series in 2022 and 2023 before leaving for Rick Ware Racing. Before the 2024 season ended, he was effectively traded to Spire Motorsports for Corey LaJoie in a highly unusual move, but a lackluster 2025 season made his No. 7 car the obvious landing spot for Suarez.

The only other noteworthy silly season change for 2026 was the fact that Haas Factory Team confirmed a manufacturer switch from Ford to Chevrolet. Cole Custer is still in line to drive the team's No. 41 car in what is set to be the team's second season following Stewart-Haas Racing's shutdown.

The scheduled start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is roughly two and a half months away, with the 68th annual Daytona 500 set to get things underway on Sunday, February 15 at Daytona International Speedway. Fox's live coverage is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.