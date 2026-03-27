2 lineup changes confirmed after NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

While Alex Bowman remains sidelined with vertigo and Justin Allgaier continues to fill in for him behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports, there have been two other changes to the entry list between the races at Darlington Raceway and Martinsville Speedway.

Like there were at Darlington, there are set to be 37 cars in this Sunday's 400-lap Cook Out 400 around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval. However, the one non-chartered (open) car for this weekend's race is not the same as the one that competed at Darlington.

After competing in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway with Casey Mears but withdrawing from the following weekend's race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), Garage 66 returned to the Cup Series at Darlington, this time with Timmy Hill behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford. He was knocked out early with a handling issue.

2 lineup changes confirmed for Martinsville NASCAR race

While the No. 66 Ford is not on the entry list this weekend, the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet is. And it is ironically set to be driven by another driver named Hill.

The No. 33 car made its season debut at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) with Richard Childress Racing O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Jesse Love behind the wheel, and it returned for the following weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, although this time it was driven by his O'Reilly Series teammate, Austin Hill. Hill has yet to run a Cup Series race at Martinsville, but that is set to change this weekend.

The car was not entered at Las Vegas Motor Speedway or Darlington.

Beyond this weekend, the No. 33 Chevrolet is set to make several more appearances this year, with its next race scheduled to be the late April race at Talladega Superspeedway, when Love is set to return. Hill is set to run at least three more races in the car this year after the Martinsville race, but the locations of those starts have not been announced.

As for the No. 66 Ford, its next appearance is scheduled to take place at Bristol Motor Speedway following the off weekend for Easter, with Chad Finchum behind the wheel. Finchum and Josh Bilicki each have one more start scheduled for 2026, although the car still has five additional races confirmed for which it remains without a driver.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 this Sunday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!