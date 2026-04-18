2 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Kansas

There are 37 cars on the entry list for Sunday's AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, just as there were at Bristol Motor Speedway for this past Sunday afternoon's Food City 500. However, not all of them are the same.

The lone non-chartered (open) car that competed at Bristol was the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, which made its third appearance of the year and first with Chad Finchum behind the wheel.

Finchum didn't even make it to the halfway mark of the race, as he was forced into a DNF after turning 241 of 505 laps around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval with a steering issue. He was scored in 36th, ahead of only Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman, who was knocked out in an earlier wreck.

2 lineup changes confirmed for Kansas race

This weekend, it's the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota which is the one and only open car on the entry list. This car has not appeared since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway back in February, and just as it was in that race, it is set to be driven by Corey Heim this Sunday.

Heim is expected to run 12 races at the Cup level this year for the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team, the team for which he has served as a development driver since 2025.

The 2025 Craftsman Truck Series champion is also running a part-time schedule for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series and has won two of his four starts this year. He was even the series points leader after the season's first five races, despite having run only three.

Heim was the top 23XI Racing in two of his four Cup Series starts a year ago, finishing ahead of teammates Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Riley Herbst, and one such start came at Kansas in the spring race, which he finished 13th. He also did so in the playoff race at Bristol with a career-best sixth place finish.

Heim finished 28th in his first Daytona 500 start.

Sunday's AdventHealth 400 is set to be shown live on Fox from Kansas Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action!