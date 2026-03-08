Beyond the Flag
2 NASCAR Cup drivers penalized, updated starting lineup at Phoenix

Two drivers are set to lose their initial starting positions for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
ByAsher Fair|
Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR
Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Two NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to drop to the rear of the field before the green flag flies for Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 500 Phoenix Raceway, and one of them won't stop there.

Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith, who initially qualified 24th ahead of teammates Todd Gilliland in 30th and Noah Gragson in 35th, is set to drop to the rear of the 37-car field and serve a drive-through penalty after the first lap of the race after his team was found making an adjustment to the No. 38 Ford following technical inspection on Friday. The team's car chief was also ejected.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, who initially qualified seventh, between teammates Daniel Suarez in fourth and Michael McDowell in 16th, is also set to drop to the rear after the team changed the alternator and parts of the dash of the No. 77 Chevrolet. Unlike Smith, he will not have to serve a drive-through penalty.

The only other driver set to drop to the rear of the field at the start is RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, who is using a backup No. 6 Ford after an incident in practice that resulted in him missing qualifying. However, he was set to start last anyway.

With Smith set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane, every driver who had qualified in an even-numbered position behind him is set to move up by one row. With Hocevar set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane, every driver who had qualified in an odd-numbered position behind him is set to move up by one row, aside from Keselowski.

Here's an updated starting lineup for this 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, following the pre-race penalties.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Phoenix

Order

Driver

1

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

11

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

32

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

33

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

35

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 500 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's fourth race!

