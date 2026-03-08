2 NASCAR Cup drivers penalized, updated starting lineup at Phoenix

Two NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to drop to the rear of the field before the green flag flies for Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 500 Phoenix Raceway, and one of them won't stop there.

Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith, who initially qualified 24th ahead of teammates Todd Gilliland in 30th and Noah Gragson in 35th, is set to drop to the rear of the 37-car field and serve a drive-through penalty after the first lap of the race after his team was found making an adjustment to the No. 38 Ford following technical inspection on Friday. The team's car chief was also ejected.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, who initially qualified seventh, between teammates Daniel Suarez in fourth and Michael McDowell in 16th, is also set to drop to the rear after the team changed the alternator and parts of the dash of the No. 77 Chevrolet. Unlike Smith, he will not have to serve a drive-through penalty.

The only other driver set to drop to the rear of the field at the start is RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, who is using a backup No. 6 Ford after an incident in practice that resulted in him missing qualifying. However, he was set to start last anyway.

With Smith set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane, every driver who had qualified in an even-numbered position behind him is set to move up by one row. With Hocevar set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane, every driver who had qualified in an odd-numbered position behind him is set to move up by one row, aside from Keselowski.

Here's an updated starting lineup for this 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, following the pre-race penalties.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Phoenix

Order Driver 1 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 4 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 6 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 11 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 12 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 16 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 31 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 33 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 35 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

