NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Phoenix

After back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) opened up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series raced at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this past Sunday for the first of four non-oval races of the year.

Now the series is set for the first "regular" oval race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

Phoenix is considered an intermediate track, as it is a four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) oval. As a result, each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds are set to be compiled to set the full 37-car starting lineup; there is no second round shootout for the pole position.

The full qualifying order was determined by the NASCAR qualifying metric, which was introduced before the 2025 season began. A full breakdown of that two-variable formula can be found here.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the Avondale, Arizona track.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Phoenix

Order Driver 1 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 4 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 6 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 9 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 14 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 16 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 18 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 23 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 29 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 35 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 37 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 8. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!