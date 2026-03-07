Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Phoenix

Phoenix Raceway is set to host the Straight Talk Wireless 500 this Sunday afternoon, the first "normal" oval race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) opened up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series raced at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this past Sunday for the first of four non-oval races of the year.

Now the series is set for the first "regular" oval race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.

Phoenix is considered an intermediate track, as it is a four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) oval. As a result, each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds are set to be compiled to set the full 37-car starting lineup; there is no second round shootout for the pole position.

The full qualifying order was determined by the NASCAR qualifying metric, which was introduced before the 2025 season began. A full breakdown of that two-variable formula can be found here.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the Avondale, Arizona track.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Phoenix

Order

Driver

1

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

4

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

11

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

14

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

18

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

29

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

35

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

37

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 8. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!

