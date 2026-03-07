NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Phoenix

After back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) opened up the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series raced at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this past Sunday for the first of four non-oval races of the year.
Now the series is set for the first "regular" oval race of the season at Phoenix Raceway.
Phoenix is considered an intermediate track, as it is a four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) oval. As a result, each driver is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, and those speeds are set to be compiled to set the full 37-car starting lineup; there is no second round shootout for the pole position.
The full qualifying order was determined by the NASCAR qualifying metric, which was introduced before the 2025 season began. A full breakdown of that two-variable formula can be found here.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the Avondale, Arizona track.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Phoenix
Order
Driver
1
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
11
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
14
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
18
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
23
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
29
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Anthony Alfredo, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
35
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
37
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
The Straight Talk Wireless 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Phoenix Raceway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 8.