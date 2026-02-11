2 NASCAR Cup teams dropping one car for the 2026 Daytona 500

The entry list for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set, and just like there were a year ago, there are 45 cars on it. The Daytona 500 field is limited to 41 cars, meaning that there are eight drivers set to battle for four spots.

However, not all of the non-chartered (open) cars on this year's entry list are the same open cars that were on the entry list for last year's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

Two full-time teams that expanded by adding one car each a year ago have opted not to do so this year. Those two teams are Trackhouse Racing and Rick Ware Racing.

Two teams not adding Daytona 500 car again

Trackhouse Racing added the No. 91 Chevrolet for Helio Castroneves, who was locked into the race as its 41st driver as a result of the Open Exemption Provisional, even without locking in his open car via qualiyfing speed or his Duel result.

The Justin Marks-owned team have opted to stick with their three full-time drivers for this year's running of the "Great American Race". Ross Chastain is back behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet, and Shane van Gisbergen has moved from the No. 88 Chevrolet to the No. 97 Chevrolet. Connor Zilisch has replaced Daniel Suarez, but he is set to drive the No. 88 car, not the No. 99 car.

Rick Ware Racing added the No. 01 Ford for Corey LaJoie, who locked himself into the race by qualifying 12th with a sixth place finish in his Duel race. While LaJoie is set to return with RFK Racing, Rick Ware Racing have opted to stick with their full-time car, the No. 51 car, for Cody Ware. The No. 51 entry is now a Chevrolet following an offseason manufacturer swap.

A full Daytona 500 entry list can be found here.

Daytona 500 qualifying is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and the two America 250 Florida Duel races are set to be shown live on the same channel beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Daytona 500 itself is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, weather permitting. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!