Last 2 cars finally added to the 2026 Daytona 500 lineup

The entry list for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set, with qualifying set to take place on Wednesday and the two America 250 Florida Duel races set to take place on Thursday to determine the race's full 41-car starting lineup.

The 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is set to feature 41 cars, not 40, since Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson has been granted the Open Exemption Provisional.

As a result, the No. 84 Toyota is locked into the race, along with the 36 chartered cars, while there are still set to be four non-chartered (open) cars. Two of those open cars are set to be determined by qualifying speeds and the other two are set to be determined by the results of the two Duel races.

Monday was a big day for Daytona 500 announcements. Brad Keselowski was officially cleared after breaking his femur in December, and the two teams that remained absent from the entry list up until this week were both officially added.

As a result, there are set to be eight open cars battling for the four open spots, ultimately leaving four cars on the outside looking in.

Here's a look at the official 2026 Daytona 500 entry list, consisting of 45 cars and drivers.

2026 Daytona 500 entry list

NOTE: * = non-chartered (open) cars not locked into the race

Team Car Driver Trackhouse Racing No. 1 Chevrolet Ross Chastain Team Penske No. 2 Ford Austin Cindric Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet Austin Dillon Front Row Motorsports No. 4 Ford Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet Kyle Larson RFK Racing No. 6 Ford Brad Keselowski Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Daniel Suarez Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet Kyle Busch Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet Chase Elliott Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet Ty Dillon Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota Denny Hamlin Team Penske No. 12 Ford Ryan Blaney Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevrolet A.J. Allmendinger RFK Racing No. 17 Ford Chris Buescher Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota Christopher Bell Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford Josh Berry Team Penske No. 22 Ford Joey Logano 23XI Racing No. 23 Toyota Bubba Wallace Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet William Byron Front Row Motorsports No. 34 Ford Todd Gilliland 23XI Racing No. 35 Toyota Riley Herbst Front Row Motorsports No. 36 Ford* Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford Zane Smith JR Motorsports No. 40 Chevrolet* Justin Allgaier Haas Factory Team No. 41 Ford Cole Custer Legacy Motor Club No. 42 Toyota John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club No. 43 Toyota Erik Jones NY Racing Team No. 44 Chevrolet* J.J. Yeley 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota Tyler Reddick Hyak Motorsports No. 47 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet Alex Bowman Rick Ware Racing No. 51 Chevrolet Cody Ware Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota Ty Gibbs RFK Racing No. 60 Ford Ryan Preece Beard Motorsports No. 62 Chevrolet* Anthony Alfredo Garage 66 No. 66 Ford* Casey Mears 23XI Racing No. 67 Toyota* Corey Heim Spire Motorsports No. 71 Chevrolet Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 Chevrolet* B.J. McLeod Legacy Motor Club No. 84 Toyota Jimmie Johnson Trackhouse Racing No. 88 Chevrolet Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing No. 97 Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen RFK Racing No. 99 Ford* Corey LaJoie

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of Daytona 500 qualifying from Daytona International Speedway starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11. It is also set to provide live coverage of the two America 250 Florida Duel races starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 itself starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15.