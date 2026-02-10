Beyond the Flag
Last 2 cars finally added to the 2026 Daytona 500 lineup

The entry list for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is officially set.
Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

The entry list for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set, with qualifying set to take place on Wednesday and the two America 250 Florida Duel races set to take place on Thursday to determine the race's full 41-car starting lineup.

The 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is set to feature 41 cars, not 40, since Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson has been granted the Open Exemption Provisional.

As a result, the No. 84 Toyota is locked into the race, along with the 36 chartered cars, while there are still set to be four non-chartered (open) cars. Two of those open cars are set to be determined by qualifying speeds and the other two are set to be determined by the results of the two Duel races.

Monday was a big day for Daytona 500 announcements. Brad Keselowski was officially cleared after breaking his femur in December, and the two teams that remained absent from the entry list up until this week were both officially added.

As a result, there are set to be eight open cars battling for the four open spots, ultimately leaving four cars on the outside looking in.

Here's a look at the official 2026 Daytona 500 entry list, consisting of 45 cars and drivers.

2026 Daytona 500 entry list

NOTE: * = non-chartered (open) cars not locked into the race

Team

Car

Driver

Trackhouse Racing

No. 1 Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

Team Penske

No. 2 Ford

Austin Cindric

Richard Childress Racing

No. 3 Chevrolet

Austin Dillon

Front Row Motorsports

No. 4 Ford

Noah Gragson

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 5 Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

RFK Racing

No. 6 Ford

Brad Keselowski

Spire Motorsports

No. 7 Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

Richard Childress Racing

No. 8 Chevrolet

Kyle Busch

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 9 Chevrolet

Chase Elliott

Kaulig Racing

No. 10 Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger

RFK Racing

No. 17 Ford

Chris Buescher

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 19 Toyota

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Wood Brothers Racing

No. 21 Ford

Josh Berry

Team Penske

No. 22 Ford

Joey Logano

23XI Racing

No. 23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 24 Chevrolet

William Byron

Front Row Motorsports

No. 34 Ford

Todd Gilliland

23XI Racing

No. 35 Toyota

Riley Herbst

Front Row Motorsports

No. 36 Ford*

Chandler Smith

Front Row Motorsports

No. 38 Ford

Zane Smith

JR Motorsports

No. 40 Chevrolet*

Justin Allgaier

Haas Factory Team

No. 41 Ford

Cole Custer

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek

Legacy Motor Club

No. 43 Toyota

Erik Jones

NY Racing Team

No. 44 Chevrolet*

J.J. Yeley

23XI Racing

No. 45 Toyota

Tyler Reddick

Hyak Motorsports

No. 47 Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 48 Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Chevrolet

Cody Ware

Joe Gibbs Racing

No. 54 Toyota

Ty Gibbs

RFK Racing

No. 60 Ford

Ryan Preece

Beard Motorsports

No. 62 Chevrolet*

Anthony Alfredo

Garage 66

No. 66 Ford*

Casey Mears

23XI Racing

No. 67 Toyota*

Corey Heim

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

No. 77 Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar

Live Fast Motorsports

No. 78 Chevrolet*

B.J. McLeod

Legacy Motor Club

No. 84 Toyota

Jimmie Johnson

Trackhouse Racing

No. 88 Chevrolet

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

No. 97 Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen

RFK Racing

No. 99 Ford*

Corey LaJoie

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of Daytona 500 qualifying from Daytona International Speedway starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11. It is also set to provide live coverage of the two America 250 Florida Duel races starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 itself starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer now and catch all of the action from the "World Center of Racing"!

