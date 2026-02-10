Last 2 cars finally added to the 2026 Daytona 500 lineup

The entry list for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set, with qualifying set to take place on Wednesday and the two America 250 Florida Duel races set to take place on Thursday to determine the race's full 41-car starting lineup.
The 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is set to feature 41 cars, not 40, since Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson has been granted the Open Exemption Provisional.
As a result, the No. 84 Toyota is locked into the race, along with the 36 chartered cars, while there are still set to be four non-chartered (open) cars. Two of those open cars are set to be determined by qualifying speeds and the other two are set to be determined by the results of the two Duel races.
Monday was a big day for Daytona 500 announcements. Brad Keselowski was officially cleared after breaking his femur in December, and the two teams that remained absent from the entry list up until this week were both officially added.
As a result, there are set to be eight open cars battling for the four open spots, ultimately leaving four cars on the outside looking in.
Here's a look at the official 2026 Daytona 500 entry list, consisting of 45 cars and drivers.
2026 Daytona 500 entry list
NOTE: * = non-chartered (open) cars not locked into the race
Team
Car
Driver
Trackhouse Racing
No. 1 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain
Team Penske
No. 2 Ford
Austin Cindric
Richard Childress Racing
No. 3 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon
Front Row Motorsports
No. 4 Ford
Noah Gragson
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 5 Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
RFK Racing
No. 6 Ford
Brad Keselowski
Spire Motorsports
No. 7 Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez
Richard Childress Racing
No. 8 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 9 Chevrolet
Chase Elliott
Kaulig Racing
No. 10 Chevrolet
Ty Dillon
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 11 Toyota
Denny Hamlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Ford
Ryan Blaney
Kaulig Racing
No. 16 Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger
RFK Racing
No. 17 Ford
Chris Buescher
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 19 Toyota
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 20 Toyota
Christopher Bell
Wood Brothers Racing
No. 21 Ford
Josh Berry
Team Penske
No. 22 Ford
Joey Logano
23XI Racing
No. 23 Toyota
Bubba Wallace
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 24 Chevrolet
William Byron
Front Row Motorsports
No. 34 Ford
Todd Gilliland
23XI Racing
No. 35 Toyota
Riley Herbst
Front Row Motorsports
No. 36 Ford*
Chandler Smith
Front Row Motorsports
No. 38 Ford
Zane Smith
JR Motorsports
No. 40 Chevrolet*
Justin Allgaier
Haas Factory Team
No. 41 Ford
Cole Custer
Legacy Motor Club
No. 42 Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek
Legacy Motor Club
No. 43 Toyota
Erik Jones
NY Racing Team
No. 44 Chevrolet*
J.J. Yeley
23XI Racing
No. 45 Toyota
Tyler Reddick
Hyak Motorsports
No. 47 Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hendrick Motorsports
No. 48 Chevrolet
Alex Bowman
Rick Ware Racing
No. 51 Chevrolet
Cody Ware
Joe Gibbs Racing
No. 54 Toyota
Ty Gibbs
RFK Racing
No. 60 Ford
Ryan Preece
Beard Motorsports
No. 62 Chevrolet*
Anthony Alfredo
Garage 66
No. 66 Ford*
Casey Mears
23XI Racing
No. 67 Toyota*
Corey Heim
Spire Motorsports
No. 71 Chevrolet
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
No. 77 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar
Live Fast Motorsports
No. 78 Chevrolet*
B.J. McLeod
Legacy Motor Club
No. 84 Toyota
Jimmie Johnson
Trackhouse Racing
No. 88 Chevrolet
Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing
No. 97 Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen
RFK Racing
No. 99 Ford*
Corey LaJoie
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of Daytona 500 qualifying from Daytona International Speedway starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 11. It is also set to provide live coverage of the two America 250 Florida Duel races starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 12. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 itself starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15.