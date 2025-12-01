2 NASCAR driver lineup changes made for 2026 (plus one more possibility)

While the driver changes for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season were significant, they were few and far between, with only two drivers who ran the full 36-race 2025 season set to be replaced – and only one driver actually out of the Cup Series entirely heading into the 2026 campaign.

The big move was one that was expected to be made eventually, even going back to before the 2025 season, and it was Trackhouse Racing's confirmation that JR Motorsports phenom and Trackhouse Racing development driver Connor Zilisch is set to replace Daniel Suarez, albeit in the No. 88 Chevrolet rather than the No. 99 Chevrolet.

The No. 99 won't be used by the team in 2026, and Shane van Gisbergen, who drove the No. 88 car as a rookie in 2025, is set to use the No. 97 next year.

But Suarez is still set to remain in the Cup Series, as he was picked up by Spire Motorsports as the replacement for Justin Haley. Haley is the one driver who ran full-time in 2025 but is not set to do so in 2026, as he has reunited with Kaulig Racing, albeit in the Truck Series as one of the full-time drivers for their brand-new Ram Trucks program.

Just two NASCAR Cup Series driver changes for 2026

All things considered, it was one of the most calm silly seasons the Cup Series has seen in quite some time.

We recently noted that, according to Jayski, only 33 of the other 34 seats actually have "confirmed" drivers for 2026, with Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon merely being "expected" to return.

In any other season, Dillon probably would have been replaced, and his history of spending no more than a single season with a long list of teams is not particularly surprising when you compare his results to those of his teammates over the years.

A change could technically still happen, but it appears unlikely at this stage, with Matt Kaulig's team clearly placing an abundance of attention on their Truck Series program, even shutting down their 27-time race-winning Xfinity Series (O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) program to prepare for running five trucks full-time in 2026.

Things could still get a bit more chaotic, depending on what happens with 23XI Racing's and Front Row Motorsports' lawsuit against NASCAR, but even those teams' six drivers are all in line to return regardless of the outcome, at least for 2026.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway on Sunday, February 15 with the 68th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.