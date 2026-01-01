2 tracks removed from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

If there is one person who isn't happy about the two tracks removed from the NASCAR Cup Series schedule following the 2025 season, it's the driver who earned two of his five wins at those two venues this past year: Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen.

Two of NASCAR's non-oval venues will not return for the 2026 season. The Cup Series' first-ever trip to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez appears to have been a one-off, and the Cup Series' first-ever street course race in Chicago, Illinois has also seemingly run its course after three years.

The good news for van Gisbergen is that a new street course race has been added to the schedule. For the first time ever, NASCAR is set to run at a brand-new 16-turn, 3.40-mile (5.472-kilometer) circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

2 NASCAR Cup Series tracks replaced for 2026

The Naval Air Station North Island track is officiailly dubbed the Coronado Street Course and is set to host all three of NASCAR's national series in 2026.

So while NASCAR's second-ever street race isn't directly replacing its first, it appears that NASCAR has no intention of running a full season without a street course race on the schedule at any point in the near future.

As for what is actually set to replace the Chicago Street Course, fans don't even need to leave the state of Illinois. At long last, Chicagoland Speedway, a track fans have been begging to see back on the schedule for years, is set to return in 2026.

The Joliet oval hasn't hosted a race since 2019. It was initially scheduled to in 2020 before pandemic-restriction-related schedule changes were made, and it hadn't return since – until now.

The Coronado race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 21, while the Chicagoland race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 5.

A number of other schedule changes have been made as far as race dates go in 2026, but the only other venue that hosted a points race in 2025 but is not slated to do so again in 2026 is Dover Motor Speedway.

But Dover is still set to host the All-Star Race, as North Wilkesboro Speedway, which had hosted the All-Star Race each year since 2023, is now set to host one of the 36 points races for the first time in three decades.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 68th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15 to get the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season underway.