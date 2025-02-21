20-year veteran set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series after all

J.J. Yeley has not had the best time at Daytona International Speedway in recent years. All four of his Daytona 500 qualifying efforts since 2020 have come up short, with his 2024 and 2025 efforts coming up painfully short after he had appeared to be in a solid position to lock himself into the "Great American Race" in his Duel race.

He has not competed in the big race since 2015.

Two offseasons ago, when Yeley ruled out a return to Rick Ware Racing, where he had competed in select races for six Cup Series seasons in a row, it didn't appear all that likely that the 2024 season would turn into his 20th Cup Series season.

But even after missing the Daytona 500 with NY Racing Team, he returned to the No. 44 Chevrolet and made eight starts throughout the season.

He appears ready to do something similar in 2025.

Yeley has been confirmed as the driver of the No. 44 Chevrolet for this coming Sunday afternoon's second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. And with only 39 cars (three without charters) on the entry list, the No. 44 car is locked into the race.

As a result, the 2025 season is indeed set to become the 48-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native's 21st season at the Cup level and his ninth in a row, dating back to 2017.

Yeley finished in seventh place at Atlanta two seasons ago with Rick Ware Racing. Given the equalizer nature of superspeedway racing, he could very well be a dark horse to contend once again this Sunday afternoon, just over one week removed from being denied a spot in the Daytona 500.

NY Racing Team are expected to field the No. 44 Chevrolet quite often during the 2025 season, just as they did last year, but no starts for Yeley have been confirmed beyond this weekend.

Tune in to Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 23 for the live broadcast of the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!