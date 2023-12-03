NASCAR: Kyle Busch to Spire Motorsports in 2024?
By Asher Fair
Despite the sale of Kyle Busch Motorsports, Kyle Busch still plans to compete in five NASCAR Truck Series races in 2024, doing so for Spire Motorsports.
After laying out his “retirement dream” plan, which included winning a NASCAR Truck Series championship after stepping back from Cup Series competition and then turning the reins over to his son Brexton, Kyle Busch made the surprising decision to sell Kyle Busch Motorsports and all of its assets.
Busch sold his Truck Series team to Spire Motorsports, which continue to expand their involvement in NASCAR as a whole. The Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr-owned team also bought a third charter for their Cup Series team for 2024, and now they plan on running a two-car Truck Series operation.
The move comes just one year after Kyle Busch Motorsports switched from longtime manufacturer Toyota to Chevrolet amid Busch’s Cup Series team switch from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing.
Chase Purdy, who had a contract to return to Kyle Busch Motorsports for the 2024 season before the sale occurred, is set to compete full-time for Spire Motorsports in 2024, marking his fourth season as a full-time driver in the series.
As for the second truck, it is set to be shared by multiple drivers, just as it was during the 2023 season when it was a Kyle Busch Motorsports entry. And Busch himself is set to be one of those drivers once again.
Despite the sale, Kyle Busch still plans on competing in five NASCAR Truck Series races each season.
The locations of Busch’s five 2024 Truck Series starts have not yet been confirmed.
Busch, who is also set to serve as a Spire Motorsports consultant, is the all-time winningest driver in Truck Series history, and he has long competed in as many Truck Series races as NASCAR allows him to.
As a full-time Cup Series driver with more than three years of experience, that limit is currently set at five, just as it has been since 2018. He has found victory lane in a truck in each of the last 11 seasons going back to 2013.
Not since the 2009 season has Busch competed for a Truck Series team other than Kyle Busch Motorsports, as the team opened in 2010. Of his 64 career wins, 48 came with his own team.
Having Busch around as not only a consultant but as a part-time driver should do wonders for Spire Motorsports as they continue to work hard at developing and improving, all while making them an even more attractive landing spot for young drivers seeking to do the same.
It might even leave the door open for Kyle to hand over the reins to Brexton one day after all.
