The 2025 Daytona 500 favorite has never won the race before

For the second time in the last decade, four straight NASCAR Cup Series seasons have started with first-time Daytona 500 winners. Only three times in Daytona 500 history have more than four straight editions of the "Great American Race" been won by drivers who had never won it before, but oddsmakers seem to think there is a strong possibility of that happening this year.

Just 12 drivers have ever won the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona International Speedway oval more than once, and just two of them, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson, are in this year's race.

The other former Daytona 500 winners in this year's race are Team Penske's Joey Logano, Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon, Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell, Team Penske's Austin Cindric, Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron.

But five of the top seven favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook for the 67th running of the race have never won the race before, led by the active non-winner with the most starts: Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch.

Busch favored to win Daytona 500, followed by four other non-winners

Busch, who has been strong at superspeedways since joining Richard Childress' team in 2023, is listed at +1100 as he prepares to make his 20th Daytona 500 start.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who is seeking his first Daytona 500 win in his 11th start, is listed at +1200. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott is listed at +1300 ahead of his 10th start, while teammate Kyle Larson and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski are both listed at +1400 ahead of start number 12 and 16, respectively.

The only two former winners in that +1100 to +1400 range are three-time winner Hamlin at +1200 and Logano at +1300.

Reigning winner Byron is listed as the eighth favorite, but only at +2000.

Full Daytona 500 odds can be found here.

The 67th annual Daytona 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.