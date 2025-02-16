2025 Daytona 500: Updates and race results from Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe took the pole position for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval on Wednesday night with his performance in the single-car qualifying session.

Set to join him on the front row in 2022 winner Austin Cindric of Team Penske.

The rest of the starting lineup was set in Thursday night's two Duel at Daytona qualifying races, won by 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace and Cindric, respectively.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Stage one is set to end after lap 65 and stage two is set to end after lap 130. As has been typical at Daytona over the years, weather could be a factor; a Cup Series race is considered official if the earlier of the halfway point or the end of stage two is reached, meaning that Sunday's race would only need to run 100 laps to be classified as official.

Should the "Great American Race" be paused due to weather after lap 100, however, it is likely that NASCAR would wait it out, given the promising forecast for the evening. Daytona does have track lights.

Follow along with live race updates and results of each stage and the race itself.

Daytona 500 - Stage 1 results

The race has resumed after two red flags totaling over four hours

Daytona 500 - Stage 2 results

Daytona 500 - Race results

The second race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Ambetter Health 400, which is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 25.