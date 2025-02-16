Daytona 500 sees 10 drivers, including Kyle Larson, penalized before the start

Nearly one quarter of the rare 41-car field will have to drop to the rear before the green flag flies to get the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season underway with Sunday afternoon's 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst, Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, Spire Motorsports' Justin Haley, Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez, and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman are all set to go to backup cars.

They had initially qualified 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 34th, 35th, 36th, and 38th, respectively.

Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves is set to go to a backup engine; he was set to start the race in 41st place anyway, since he fell back on his "world-class driver" provisional after not successfully qualifying in the single-car qualifying session or in his Duel at Daytona qualifying race.

And finally, Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed pre-race technical inspection twice, so he too is set to drop to the back. Van Gisbergen also failed tech twice but was already slated to drop to the back after going to a backup car. Stenhouse had qualified 31st.

Drivers who drop to the rear of the field are simply set to drop to the tail end of the row in which they were slated to start.

As a result, here is an updated Daytona 500 starting lineup.

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

4th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

11th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

12th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

13th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

17th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

20th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

23rd - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

25th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

26th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

28th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

33rd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota

34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

37th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

39th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

40th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

41st - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

