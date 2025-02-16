Daytona 500 loophole produces car number not seen in 32 years

No Daytona 500 has featured more than 40 cars since 2015, when NASCAR Cup Series fields were still capped at 43 cars rather than 40 before the introduction of the charter system in 2016. But that is set to change in 2025.

As a part of NASCAR's new charter agreement, teams are allowed to apply for a "world-class driver" provisional when they add a non-chartered (open) car for a driver from another racing series (or a former full-time Cup Series driver).

If approved by NASCAR, this provisional guarantees a driver a spot in the field, alongside the 36 chartered entries. There is a cap of one provisional per race.

Not many fans knew about the addition of this new rule when Trackhouse Racing announced that they would be adding the No. 91 Chevrolet for Helio Castroneves at Daytona International Speedway.

The Justin Marks-owned team applied for the provisional for Castroneves well in advance of the race, and it was approved, opening up the possibility for a 41-car Daytona 500 field.

Daytona 500 set to feature 41 cars; first since 1993

The four-time Indy 500 winner was still eligible to take one of the four open spots in the 40-car field, either by locking in on speed in Wednesday night's qualifying session (two spots) or by locking in on his Duel at Daytona result on Thursday night (two spots).

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to do either. He was fifth quickest among the nine drivers of open cars in qualifying, and he was taken out in a crash in the first Duel race.

But fortunately for him, he was able to fall back on that provisional, meaning that five open entries, not just four, are set to be a part of the field.

And for the first time since the 1993 Daytona 500, the "Great American Race" is set to feature exactly 41 cars.

