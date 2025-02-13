2025 Daytona 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500, and the qualifying format for the "Great American Race" is a unique one.

All 45 drivers entered are set to make a single-lap qualifying run around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona International Speedway oval during Wednesday night's single-car session.

Two random draws were used to determine the qualifying order. All cars entered that did not finish in the top 20 in last year's owner standings drew for the first 25 spots, while the remaining cars entered that did finish in the top 20 drew for the final 20 spots.

The fastest two drivers in this session clinch spots on the front row for the race itself, while the remainder of the results determine the full starting lineups for Thursday night's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. The results of those two races solidify the remainder of the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Regardless of their position on speed in Wednesday's qualifying session, the 36 chartered cars are all locked into the race. Additionally, the fastest two of the nine non-chartered (open) cars in the single-car session lock in, as do the top finishers (among open cars) in each of Thursday's two Duel races. If someone locks in twice, the next fastest driver from Wednesday's session would get a spot.

Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional, so even if he fails to qualify his open car, he would be added to the 40-car field as a 41st driver.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates. A full qualifying order can be found here.

Single-car qualifying results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 182.86



2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford - 182.349



3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 182.297



4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 182.183



5th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.965



6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 181.877



7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.866



8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.848



9th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.833



10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.803



11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.8



12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.796



13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.792



14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.69



15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.679



16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 181.653



17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.558



18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 181.55



19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.393



20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 181.342



21st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.32



22nd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota - 181.302



23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.232



24th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.105



25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.934



26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.926



27th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.832



28th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.785



28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.785



30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.763



31st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.632



32nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford - 180.614



33rd - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.495



34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.487



35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.437



36th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.317



37th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.011



38th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.91



39th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 179.752



40th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.677



41st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.469



42nd - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 178.745



43rd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.774



44th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 176.28



45th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 173.628

Round 2

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 182.463

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 182.341

3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 182.275

4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 182.138

5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 182.024

6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.947

7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.943

8th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.737

Duel No. 1 starting lineup

(unofficial; to be updated)

6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.8



7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.792



8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.679



9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.558



10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.393



11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.32



12th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.232



13th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.934



14th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.832



15th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.785



16th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.632



17th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.487



18th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.437



19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.011



20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.677



21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.469



22nd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.774



23rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 173.628

Duel No. 2 starting lineup

(unofficial; to be updated)

6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.796



7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.69



8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 181.653



9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 181.55



10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 181.342



11th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota - 181.302



12th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.105



13th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.926



14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.785



15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.763



16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford - 180.614



17th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.495



18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.317



19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.91



20th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 179.752



21st - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 178.745



22nd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 176.28

Full Daytona 500 starting lineup

DNQ

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13 for the live broadcast of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, and tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the 67th annual Daytona 500. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!