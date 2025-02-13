Beyond the Flag
2025 Daytona 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Who will take the pole position for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway?

Asher Fair
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500, and the qualifying format for the "Great American Race" is a unique one.

All 45 drivers entered are set to make a single-lap qualifying run around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona International Speedway oval during Wednesday night's single-car session.

Two random draws were used to determine the qualifying order. All cars entered that did not finish in the top 20 in last year's owner standings drew for the first 25 spots, while the remaining cars entered that did finish in the top 20 drew for the final 20 spots.

The fastest two drivers in this session clinch spots on the front row for the race itself, while the remainder of the results determine the full starting lineups for Thursday night's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. The results of those two races solidify the remainder of the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.

Regardless of their position on speed in Wednesday's qualifying session, the 36 chartered cars are all locked into the race. Additionally, the fastest two of the nine non-chartered (open) cars in the single-car session lock in, as do the top finishers (among open cars) in each of Thursday's two Duel races. If someone locks in twice, the next fastest driver from Wednesday's session would get a spot.

Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional, so even if he fails to qualify his open car, he would be added to the 40-car field as a 41st driver.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates. A full qualifying order can be found here.

Single-car qualifying results

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 182.86

2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford - 182.349

3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 182.297

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 182.183

5th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.965

6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 181.877

7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.866

8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.848

9th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.833

10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.803

11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.8

12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.796

13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.792

14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.69

15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.679

16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 181.653

17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.558

18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 181.55

19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.393

20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 181.342

21st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.32

22nd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota - 181.302

23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.232

24th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.105

25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.934

26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.926

27th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.832

28th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.785

28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.785

30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.763

31st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.632

32nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford - 180.614

33rd - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.495

34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.487

35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.437

36th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.317

37th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.011

38th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.91

39th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 179.752

40th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.677

41st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.469

42nd - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 178.745

43rd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.774

44th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 176.28

45th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 173.628

Round 2

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 182.463
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 182.341
3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 182.275
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 182.138
5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 182.024
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.947
7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.943
8th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.737

Duel No. 1 starting lineup

(unofficial; to be updated)

6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.8

7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.792

8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.679

9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.558

10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.393

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.32

12th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.232

13th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.934

14th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.832

15th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.785

16th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.632

17th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.487

18th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.437

19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.011

20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.677

21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.469

22nd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.774

23rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 173.628

Duel No. 2 starting lineup

(unofficial; to be updated)

6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.796

7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.69

8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 181.653

9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 181.55

10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 181.342

11th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota - 181.302

12th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.105

13th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.926

14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.785

15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.763

16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford - 180.614

17th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.495

18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.317

19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.91

20th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 179.752

21st - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 178.745

22nd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 176.28

Full Daytona 500 starting lineup

DNQ

