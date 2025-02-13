2025 Daytona 500 qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500, and the qualifying format for the "Great American Race" is a unique one.
All 45 drivers entered are set to make a single-lap qualifying run around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona International Speedway oval during Wednesday night's single-car session.
Two random draws were used to determine the qualifying order. All cars entered that did not finish in the top 20 in last year's owner standings drew for the first 25 spots, while the remaining cars entered that did finish in the top 20 drew for the final 20 spots.
The fastest two drivers in this session clinch spots on the front row for the race itself, while the remainder of the results determine the full starting lineups for Thursday night's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. The results of those two races solidify the remainder of the starting lineup for the 200-lap main event.
Regardless of their position on speed in Wednesday's qualifying session, the 36 chartered cars are all locked into the race. Additionally, the fastest two of the nine non-chartered (open) cars in the single-car session lock in, as do the top finishers (among open cars) in each of Thursday's two Duel races. If someone locks in twice, the next fastest driver from Wednesday's session would get a spot.
Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional, so even if he fails to qualify his open car, he would be added to the 40-car field as a 41st driver.
Follow along with our live qualifying updates. A full qualifying order can be found here.
Single-car qualifying results
1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 182.86
2nd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford - 182.349
3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 182.297
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 182.183
5th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.965
6th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 181.877
7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.866
8th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.848
9th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.833
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.803
11th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.8
12th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.796
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.792
14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.69
15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.679
16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 181.653
17th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.558
18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 181.55
19th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.393
20th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 181.342
21st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.32
22nd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota - 181.302
23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.232
24th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.105
25th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.934
26th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.926
27th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.832
28th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.785
28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.785
30th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.763
31st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.632
32nd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford - 180.614
33rd - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.495
34th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.487
35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.437
36th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.317
37th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.011
38th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.91
39th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 179.752
40th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.677
41st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.469
42nd - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 178.745
43rd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.774
44th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 176.28
45th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 173.628
Round 2
1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 182.463
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 182.341
3rd - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 182.275
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 182.138
5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 182.024
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.947
7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.943
8th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.737
Duel No. 1 starting lineup
(unofficial; to be updated)
6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.8
7th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 181.792
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.679
9th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.558
10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet - 181.393
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.32
12th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.232
13th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.934
14th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.832
15th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.785
16th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.632
17th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.487
18th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 180.437
19th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet - 180.011
20th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.677
21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 179.469
22nd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - 177.774
23rd - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford - 173.628
Duel No. 2 starting lineup
(unofficial; to be updated)
6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 181.796
7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 181.69
8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 181.653
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 181.55
10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 181.342
11th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota - 181.302
12th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 181.105
13th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.926
14th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 180.785
15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 180.763
16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford - 180.614
17th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet - 180.495
18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 180.317
19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 179.91
20th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 179.752
21st - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 178.745
22nd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet - 176.28
Full Daytona 500 starting lineup
DNQ
