After Bowman Gray Stadium got this year's NASCAR Cup Series action started with the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition, Daytona International Speedway is officially set to get the 36-race 2025 season underway this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500.
Qualifying for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is unlike qualifying for any other race on the schedule.
All 45 drivers are on the entry list are set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in Wednesday's single-car session, and the fastest two drivers secure the front row for the "Great American Race".
The qualifying order for Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session was set by two random draws. All cars entered that did not finish in the top 20 in last year's owner standings drew for the first 25 spots, while all cars entered that did finish in the top 20 drew for the final 20 spots.
The remainder of the qualifying results determine the starting lineups for the two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races on Thursday night, and the results of those races determine the remainder of the Daytona 500 starting lineup.
The 36 chartered cars are all locked into the race, but the nine non-chartered (open) cars are battling for the remaining four spots. The two fastest open cars in the single-car session lock in, as do the top finishers in each of the two Duel races. A driver can technically lock in twice, in which case the next fastest driver from the Wednesday qualifying session would be in.
Despite the fact that he is set to drive an open car, Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves is also locked into the race, as he has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional. So if he fails to qualify, he would be added to the 40-car field as a 41st driver.
Here is the full qualifying order for Wednesday night.
Full Daytona 500 qualifying order
1st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota
8th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
14th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
19th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
20th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
21st - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22nd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
26th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
28th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
34th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
37th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
39th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
40th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
41st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
42nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
43rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
44th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
45th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12 for the live broadcast of the single-car qualifying session, and tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13 for the live broadcast of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the season-opening Daytona 500. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!