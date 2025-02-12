After Bowman Gray Stadium got this year's NASCAR Cup Series action started with the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition, Daytona International Speedway is officially set to get the 36-race 2025 season underway this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500.

Qualifying for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is unlike qualifying for any other race on the schedule.

All 45 drivers are on the entry list are set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in Wednesday's single-car session, and the fastest two drivers secure the front row for the "Great American Race".

The qualifying order for Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session was set by two random draws. All cars entered that did not finish in the top 20 in last year's owner standings drew for the first 25 spots, while all cars entered that did finish in the top 20 drew for the final 20 spots.

The remainder of the qualifying results determine the starting lineups for the two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races on Thursday night, and the results of those races determine the remainder of the Daytona 500 starting lineup.

The 36 chartered cars are all locked into the race, but the nine non-chartered (open) cars are battling for the remaining four spots. The two fastest open cars in the single-car session lock in, as do the top finishers in each of the two Duel races. A driver can technically lock in twice, in which case the next fastest driver from the Wednesday qualifying session would be in.

Despite the fact that he is set to drive an open car, Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves is also locked into the race, as he has been granted a "world-class driver" provisional. So if he fails to qualify, he would be added to the 40-car field as a 41st driver.

Here is the full qualifying order for Wednesday night.

Full Daytona 500 qualifying order

1st - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota

8th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12th - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

14th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

15th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

19th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

20th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

21st - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22nd - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Chandler Smith, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

26th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

34th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

37th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

38th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

39th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

40th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

41st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

42nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

43rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

44th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

45th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12 for the live broadcast of the single-car qualifying session, and tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13 for the live broadcast of the two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the season-opening Daytona 500.