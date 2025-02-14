Full 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup confirmed after Duel controversy

After Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe and Team Penske's Austin Cindric clinched spots on the front row for Sunday afternoon's 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Wednesday night's qualifying session, the full starting lineup was set on Thursday night with the two Duel at Daytona qualifying races.

These two 60-lap races also solidified which non-chartered (open) cars are set to take part in Sunday's 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and which will not.

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace won the first Duel to solidify a third place starting spot, while Cindric won the second Duel. As a result, runner-up finisher Erik Jones of Legacy Motor Club solidified the fourth place starting spot, since Cindric was already locked into P2.

Jones was initially declared the race winner, having beaten Cindric to the finish line, but it was determined that Cindric was actually ahead of him when the caution light came on due to a multi-car wreck. Jones would have locked up the fourth place starting spot even had he remained the winner.

JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier and Rick Ware Racing's Corey LaJoie both raced their way into the event by being the top finishers among drivers of the open cars in their respective Duel races, meaning that Tricon Garage' Martin Truex Jr. and Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson, who locked in on speed on Wednesday night, are indeed locked in on speed, rather than their Duel results.

Trackhouse Racing's Helio Castroneves did not qualify, but he was able to fall back on his "world-class driver" provisional to lock in as the 41st driver.

Here is the full starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500.

1st - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



4th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



7th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet



10th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



11th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



12th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford



13th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



17th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



18th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



19th - Justin Allgaier, No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet



20th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



22nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



23rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



24th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



25th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



26th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



27th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



28th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



29th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



30th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



32nd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



33rd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



34th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



35th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



36th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



37th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



38th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



39th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Tricon Garage Toyota



40th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



41st - Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 67th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 16. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the "World Center of Racing"!