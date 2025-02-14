Beyond the Flag
NASCAR changes Daytona results shortly after the race ends

After further review, Erik Jones was not ruled the winner of the second Duel at Daytona race, even though he crossed the finish line first.

Erik Jones, Austin Cindric, Duel at Daytona, Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones took the checkered flag ahead of Team Penske's Austin Cindric to win the second Duel at Daytona qualifying race for Sunday afternoon's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

However, a multi-car wreck unfolded behind them before the No. 43 Toyota and the No. 2 Ford actually got to the finish line, and after Jones pulled up on the frontstretch to celebrate his apparent victory, NASCAR reviewed the finish and determined that Cindric was actually ahead of Jones when the caution light came on.

NASCAR also had a ton to sort out behind the top two finishers, with cars scattered across the track due to the collision.

Upon further review, here are the full results of the second Duel race.

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

3rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

6th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

13th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

15th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

17th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

All things considered, the controversy between the top two drivers actually didn't affect the Daytona 500 starting lineup.

Cindric had already clinched a starting spot on the front row with his P2 effort in Wednesday night's qualifying session (full results here), so Jones is still set to start Sunday's 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval in fourth place, which is exactly where he would have started had he won the second Duel race on Thursday night.

A full starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500 can be found here.

