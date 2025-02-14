NASCAR changes Daytona results shortly after the race ends

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones took the checkered flag ahead of Team Penske's Austin Cindric to win the second Duel at Daytona qualifying race for Sunday afternoon's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
However, a multi-car wreck unfolded behind them before the No. 43 Toyota and the No. 2 Ford actually got to the finish line, and after Jones pulled up on the frontstretch to celebrate his apparent victory, NASCAR reviewed the finish and determined that Cindric was actually ahead of Jones when the caution light came on.
NASCAR also had a ton to sort out behind the top two finishers, with cars scattered across the track due to the collision.
Upon further review, here are the full results of the second Duel race.
1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
3rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
6th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
17th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
All things considered, the controversy between the top two drivers actually didn't affect the Daytona 500 starting lineup.
Cindric had already clinched a starting spot on the front row with his P2 effort in Wednesday night's qualifying session (full results here), so Jones is still set to start Sunday's 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval in fourth place, which is exactly where he would have started had he won the second Duel race on Thursday night.
A full starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500 can be found here.
Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the 67th annual Daytona 500 from the "World Center of Racing". Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from Daytona International Speedway!