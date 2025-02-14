NASCAR changes Daytona results shortly after the race ends

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones took the checkered flag ahead of Team Penske's Austin Cindric to win the second Duel at Daytona qualifying race for Sunday afternoon's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

However, a multi-car wreck unfolded behind them before the No. 43 Toyota and the No. 2 Ford actually got to the finish line, and after Jones pulled up on the frontstretch to celebrate his apparent victory, NASCAR reviewed the finish and determined that Cindric was actually ahead of Jones when the caution light came on.

NASCAR also had a ton to sort out behind the top two finishers, with cars scattered across the track due to the collision.

Upon further review, here are the full results of the second Duel race.

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



3rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



6th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford



7th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



11th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



13th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet



14th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



15th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



16th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



17th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



18th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



19th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



20th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



22nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

All things considered, the controversy between the top two drivers actually didn't affect the Daytona 500 starting lineup.

Cindric had already clinched a starting spot on the front row with his P2 effort in Wednesday night's qualifying session (full results here), so Jones is still set to start Sunday's 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval in fourth place, which is exactly where he would have started had he won the second Duel race on Thursday night.

A full starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500 can be found here.

Tune in to Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 16 for the live broadcast of the 67th annual Daytona 500 from the "World Center of Racing". Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from Daytona International Speedway!