2025 Indy 500 power rankings: All 34 drivers, ranked worst to first

It is officially Indy 500 season, with practice for the 109th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" scheduled to get underway this afternoon to kick off two action-packed weeks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval after Saturday afternoon's road course race.

There are 34 cars on the entry list, and only 33 can compete in the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval at the "Racing Capital of the World".

Who are the drivers to beat heading into practice and qualifying and week, and who has work to do? Here are our early Indy 500 power rankings for 2025.

2025 Indy 500 driver power rankings

34. Jacob Abel, Dale Coyne Racing

Give everyone involved a ton of credit for putting together the Miller High Life livery, a throwback to Danny Sullivan's spin-and-win in 1985. The sporty new look should be getting plenty of TV time on Bump Day, because Jacob Abel and the No. 51 Honda are currently my pick to miss the race entirely.