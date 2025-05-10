Full IndyCar starting lineup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race number five on the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is the final race before the 109th running of the Indy 500, and this race is also scheduled to take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
But it is scheduled to take place on the road course, rather than the oval. The road course has been on the IndyCar schedule since 2014, but after hosting either two or three races each year from 2020 to 2023, it reverted back to only hosting its traditional May race, which is scheduled for two weekends before the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", last year.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou took the pole position for this 85-lap race around the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Speedway, Indiana with a lap time of 1:09.3417 in Friday's Firestone Fast Six qualifying session.
He beat Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal to the pole position by 0.4099 seconds. Six of the previous 16 races at the Indianapolis road course, including last year's, were won from the pole position, and three of the others were won from the front row.
Here is the full starting lineup for the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Full IndyCar starting lineup at Indianapolis
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
3rd - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
13th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
14th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
15th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
16th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
17th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
18th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
19th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
20th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
21st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
22nd - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
24th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
25th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - David Malukas - No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
27th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
Tune in to Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!