2026 Daytona 500: Full race results and NASCAR standings

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season officially got underway on Thursday night with the two America 250 Florida Duel races at Daytona International Speedway, as points were awarded to the top 10 finishers in each Daytona 500 qualifying race.

But the true first race on the 36-race 2026 schedule is Sunday's 68th running of the 200-lap "Great American Race" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch took the pole position with his qualifying speed in Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe joined him on the front row.

The second row consists of Duel race No. 1 winner Joey Logano of Team Penske and Duel race No. 2 winner Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports.

A full Daytona 500 starting lineup can be found here, and a lineup with modifications for pre-race penalties can be found here.

Follow along with our Daytona 500 updates from Daytona International Speedway.

Note that points are set to be awarded to the top 10 finishers in the race's first two stages, similar to the two Duel qualifying races.

Daytona 500 Stage 1 results

1 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

7 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

9 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Daytona 500 Stage 2 results

1 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

2 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

4 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

6 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

7 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR standings after Stage 2

1 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford - 26

2 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 16

3 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - 14

4 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford - 12

5 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 11

5 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet - 11

7 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 10

7 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota - 10

7 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 10

10 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford - 9

10 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford - 9

12 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 8

12 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 8

14 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet - 7

14 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford - 7

16 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota - 6

16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 6

18 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford - 5

18 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota - 5

18 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford - 5

18 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - 5

22 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet - 4

23 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - 3

23 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota - 3

23 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 3

23 - Casey Mears, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford - 3

27 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 2

28 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford - 1

28 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - 1

Daytona 500 results

NASCAR standings after Daytona 500

