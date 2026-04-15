These 21 IndyCar drivers have more wins than Alex Palou

He may have been on a two-race win drought entering the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsports Park, but through four of the 18 races on the 2026 schedule, Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou has yet to lose at a venue where he won during his record-setting 2025 season.

Palou is now just two points behind Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood in the championship standings, despite the fact that Palou has a DNF while Kirkwood has a win himself and has yet to finish a race outside of the top five.

The 2026 season was already Palou's sixth consecutive winning season, all since taking over behind the wheel of the No. 10 Honda in 2021, after he won the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida for the second year in a row. It's the third longest active win streak.

Now it's his fourth consecutive multi-win season, which is the longest active streak, and perhaps more importantly, he moved into a tie for 22nd place on the all-time IndyCar wins list with Bill Holland.

Palou's meteoric rise has him well-positioned to continue to move up the wins list if he and the No. 10 team can continue to perform at a level even closer to the level at which they've been performing since his current run of three straight championships began in 2023.

Here are the 21 drivers who have more career IndyCar victories than Palou.

IndyCar drivers with more wins than Alex Palou

Rank Driver Wins 1 A.J. Foyt 67 2 Scott Dixon 59 3 Mario Andretti 52 4 Will Power 45 5 Michael Andretti 42 6 Al Unser 39 7 Sebastien Bourdais 37 8 Bobby Unser 35 9 Al Unser Jr. 34 10 Josef Newgarden 33 T-11 Paul Tracy 31 T-11 Dario Franchitti 31 T-11 Helio Castroneves 31 14 Rick Mears 29 15 Johnny Rutherford 27 16 Rodger Ward 26 17 Gordon Johncock 25 T-18 Ted Horn 24 T-18 Bobby Rahal 24 T-20 Tony Bettenhausen 22 T-20 Emerson Fittipaldi 22

Despite still having plenty of names to pass, Palou already has a compelling case as one of IndyCar's greatest drivers of all-time.

Only A.J. Foyt and Scott Dixon have won more championships than Palou's four, and given the fact that Dixon generates tons of praise, and even some "GOAT" claims, due to his longevity and the fact that he's racked up his 59 wins and six titles in the sport's most competitive era ever, Palou deserves arguably even more credit for putting up the numbers he has put up as Dixon's teammate.

Since joining Dixon, Palou has won four championships and an Indy 500, while Dixon has won neither. Dixon has won nine races during that stretch, compared to Palou's 21, and it's not like he's "fallen off a cliff", per se, either; he finished runner-up behind Palou in the 2023 championship, and he would have been a quiet third in 2025 even if not for Palou's late mistake at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course effectively handing him the win.

In the modern IndyCar series, dating back to the 1996 Indy Racing League season, Palou's 21st win tied him for fifth on the all-time list with Franchitti, trailing only Dixon, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, and Helio Castroneves.

Palou has 10 wins since the start of the 2025 season alone. Among active full-time drivers, only Dixon, Power, and Newgarden have earned double-digit victories throughout their entire IndyCar careers.