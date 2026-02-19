21-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran returning after all

After the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, which was his sixth in a row competing for Rick Ware Racing on some level (along with a number of other backmarker teams), J.J. Yeley said that he was working on finalizing plans to run full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024, and with a team capable of running inside the top 10 on occasion.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Cup Series veteran ended up back in Cup anyway, this time with NY Racing Team. He had made just one previous start for the team, with that coming in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. At that point, the team hadn't even been in the Cup Series since 2015.

But Yeley failed to qualify for the 2024 Daytona 500, just as he did with Rick Ware Racing in 2020 and MBM Motorsports in 2022.

However, he still returned to run an eight-race schedule for NY Racing Team behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet in 2024, and after another ill-fated Daytona 500 qualifying attempt with the team in 2025, he ran 10 races throughout the rest of the season, as the team completed their busiest season yet at the Cup level.

In 2026, it was more of the same for Yeley at Daytona, as he fell to 0-for-5 in qualifying attempts since making his most recent start in the "Great American Race" back in 2015.

But it's also more of the same in that he's set to be back in the Cup Series anyway.

J.J. Yeley returns to NASCAR Cup Series for Atlanta

Yeley is set to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) this weekend, officially marking the start of his 22nd season of Cup Series competition.

The 49-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native has just missed one season (2016) since making his series debut back in 2004.

With only 38 cars on the Atlanta entry list, Yeley is locked into Sunday's race. He has competed at Atlanta at least once each year since 2023.

Although he was knocked out of the Atlanta race a year ago, his seventh place finish at the track for Rick Ware Racing in 2023 remains his best Cup Series finish since his third place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Hall of Fame Racing in 2008.

Aside from the No. 44 car, the only other non-chartered (open) car on the Atlanta entry list is the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by team owner B.J. McLeod like it was at Daytona.

