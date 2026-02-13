NASCAR completely removes driver, team from the 2026 Daytona 500

Beard Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo appeared to have locked himself into the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2024 after failing to do so a year ago. Since they began competing in the "Great American Race" in 2017, Beard Motorsports had never failed to qualify for it in back-to-back years.

Alfredo was competing against Live Fast Motorsports' B.J. McLeod and NY Racing Team's J.J. Yeley for the last remaining open spot in the 41-car field for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway in Thursday night's second America 250 Florida Duel race.

Alfredo finished this 60-lap Duel race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval in 18th place, placing him ahead of McLeod in 19th and Yeley in 22nd and thus eliminating McLeod and Yeley from competing in the 68th running of the "Great American Race".

But further inspection of Alfredo's No. 62 Chevrolet resulted in the entry's 18th place finish being disallowed.

Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports removed from Daytona 500

The No. 62 car was found to have a transaxle cooling hose loose and a driver cooling hose that was not properly attached. As a result, McLeod was promoted to 18th, tops among the three non-chartered (open) cars in the second Duel race, and crucially ahead of Yeley in 21st. Alfredo was officially dropped to 22nd (last).

It means that McLeod's No. 78 Chevrolet is successfully locked into the Daytona 500 starting lineup instead of Alfredo's No. 62 Chevrolet. Alfredo and the No. 62 Beard Motorsports team were effectively removed from the event completely, marking the first time in team history that they've failed to qualify for it in back-to-back years.

McLeod had not previously qualified for the Daytona 500 since 2023, which was the third and final season in which Live Fast Motorsports operated the No. 78 team as a chartered team and were thus guaranteed a spot in the race.

The team owner is set to start the 41-car race in 38th place, which is where Alfredo would have started had his result not been disallowed, since McLeod was officially scored in the same position Alfredo initially finished in.

Alfredo, Yeley, RFK Racing's Corey LaJoie, and Front Row Motorsports' Chandler Smith were the four drivers on the 45-car entry list who ultimately failed to qualify.

