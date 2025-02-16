3 car numbers moving to new NASCAR teams for 2025

Three of Stewart-Haas Racing's four car numbers have found new homes for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season after the Gene Haas and Tony Stewart-owned team shut down following the 2024 season.

The No. 41 hasn't really moved to a "new" landing spot, per se, as it is still set to be used by Haas as he starts his new Haas Factory Team.

This team is set to enter only the No. 41 Ford for Cole Custer, who competed for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series from 2020 to 2022 before moving back to the team's Xfinity Series program.

Two other Stewart-Haas Racing numbers on the move

The No. 4 is set to serve as Front Row Motorsports' third car number, and it is set to be used for Noah Gragson's Ford entry. Gragson spent the 2024 season with Stewart-Haas Racing behind the wheel of the No. 10 Ford. Front Row Motorsports acquired their third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.

And speaking of the No. 10, that number has moved to Kaulig Racing. Matt Kaulig's team are set to run the No. 10 instead of the No. 31 in 2025, and Ty Dillon is set to drive the No. 10 Chevrolet. Daniel Hemric drove the No. 31 Chevrolet in 2024.

As for Stewart-Haas Racing's other car number, the No. 14 has not found a new home for 2025, meaning that the 2025 season is set to become the first without the car number since 2008.

With the No. 14 and the No. 31 out of the Cup Series for 2025, two new car numbers are in. 23XI Racing, which acquired a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing like Front Row Motorsports did, are set to add the No. 35 Toyota for Riley Herbst. The No. 35 hasn't been used since 2016.

Trackhouse Racing, which also acquired a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, are set to add the No. 88 Chevrolet for Shane van Gisbergen. The No. 88 hasn't been used since 2020.

