The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series street course race at Qualcomm Circuit, also known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado was considered a major success, with nobody experiencing more of that success than Corey Heim.

In only his 13th career start, 10th with 23XI Racing, and sixth of the 2026 season, Heim found victory lane in the Anduril 250, becoming the first part-time driver to win a race at NASCAR's highest level since Shane van Gisbergen won on debut in Chicago back in 2023.

But for the first time since Denny Hamlin won at Michigan International Speedway in June 2025 and then missed the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as he welcomed his third child, a Cup Series race winner is set to miss the following weekend's race.

3 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma

Three non-chartered (open) cars competed at Coronado, and none of the three will run this coming Sunday afternoon's 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain Sonoma Raceway road course.

Aside from Heim's No. 67 Toyota, the open cars at Coronado included the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, which was driven by team owner Jimmie Johnson, and the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which was driven by former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen as he made his Cup Series debut.

Of those three, only the No. 67 car has more confirmed starts for 2026. Heim is set to run six more races before the season ends, after which point he is set to become a full-time driver for 2027. He is set to compete next weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

No open cars have been added to the entry list at Sonoma either, meaning that this race is set to be just the second race this year to feature only the 36 chartered entries. The only other race to feature just 36 cars this season happened back in mid-March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Live coverage of Sunday afternoon's Toyota Save Mart 350 is set to be provided by TNT from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Catch all of the action from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's first In-Season Challenge race and final road course race!