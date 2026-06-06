3 lineup changes confirmed for NASCAR Cup race at Michigan

One week after there were two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, just one is on the entry list for this coming Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway.

But that one is not one that competed at Nashville. In fact, it hasn't competed since the late April race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet is set to run Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval. J.J. Yeley, whose lone start so far this season came at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) in February and resulted in a DNF, is set to drive it after Joey Gase drove it at Talladega and placed 30th.

2 NASCAR Cup cars out at Michigan

The two open cars that raced at Nashville were the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, which was driven by Chad Finchum, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which was driven by Corey Heim.

As of now, the No. 66 Ford isn't set to be run until the mid-July race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, although the Carl Long-owned team have not yet confirmed a driver for that race, which is set to be the series' first North Wilkesboro points race since 1996. In fact, they haven't confirmed a driver for the car for any of the six races that they are still planning to run this year.

The No. 67 Toyota is set to return in two weeks for the inaugural street course race at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California, again with Heim behind the wheel for the sixth race of his 12-race deal.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 7. Catch all of the action from the lone 2.0-mile oval on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule!