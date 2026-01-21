Beyond the Flag
Fansided

3 more Indy 500 announcements put every IndyCar driver at risk

If there are more than 33 drivers on the Indy 500 entry list, nobody is locked into the race.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Indy 500, IndyCar
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Indy 500, IndyCar | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

While IndyCar's 25 charters, introduced ahead of the 2025 season, lock all chartered teams into "regular" races, they serve no such purpose when it comes to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

We saw this firsthand in 2025, when the chartered No. 51 Honda of Dale Coyne Racing, driven by full-time driver Jacob Abel, was 34th of 34 on the speed charts and failed to qualify for the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Had his charter locked Abel into the race, it would have been Andretti Global's Marco Andretti who was the lone non-qualifier. Bottom line, when it comes to the Indy 500, nobody is safe when there are more than 33 cars on the entry list.

And this week's announcement brings us one spot closer to hitting that number for the fourth consecutive year, which would extend the all-time record for the DW12 era (2012 to present).

Ed Carpenter Racing team owner Ed Carpenter is set to return for his 23rd shot at capturing racing immortality, joining his two full-time drivers, Christian Rasmussen and Alexander Rossi, behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet. At one point, the trio ran 1-2-3 during the 2025 race.

Carpenter is the 30th driver confirmed on the entry list, though his No. 33 entry is the 31st car, as Dale Coyne Racing have yet to confirm their second full-time driver alongside rookie Dennis Hauger. Specifically, Carpenter is the fourth part-time driver confirmed. There are 27 full-time entries confirmed.

Here's a look at the current entry list.

Indy 500 entry list: January 2026 update

*=part-time entry

Team

Car

Driver

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 4 Chevrolet

Caio Collet (R)

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 14 Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global

No. 26 Honda

Will Power

Andretti Global

No. 27 Honda

Kyle Kirkwood

Andretti Global

No. 28 Honda

Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren

No. 5 Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren

No. 6 Chevrolet

Nolan Siegel

Arrow McLaren

No. 7 Chevrolet

Christian Lundgaard

Arrow McLaren

No. 31 Chevrolet*

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 8 Honda

Kyffin Simpson

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 9 Honda

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 10 Honda

Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 18 Honda

Dennis Hauger (R)

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 51 Honda

TBD

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 24 Chevrolet*

Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 20 Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 21 Chevrolet

Christian Rasmussen

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 33 Chevrolet*

Ed Carpenter

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 76 Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 77 Chevrolet

Sting Ray Robb

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 06 Honda*

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 60 Honda

Felix Rosenqvist

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 66 Honda

Marcus Armstrong

Prema Racing

No. 83 Chevrolet

Robert Shwartzman

Prema Racing

No. 90 Chevrolet

Callum Ilott

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 15 Honda

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 45 Honda

Louis Foster

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 47 Honda

Mick Schumacher

Team Penske

No. 2 Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

No. 3 Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Chevrolet

David Malukas

With three more driver announcements, every single one of these drivers, along with the other three, will be at risk of missing the race entirely.

And as things stand right now, it doesn't look like reaching 34 cars will be much of an issue.

3 possible Indy 500 entry list additions for 2026

Team

Predicted Car

Predicted Driver

Andretti Global

No. 98 Honda

Colton Herta

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 23 Chevrolet

Conor Daly

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 75 Honda

Takuma Sato

An Abel Motorsports entry, which hasn't been a part of the race since 2023, is also a possibility, and that car could bring the entry list to 35 cars for the first time since 2021. No Indy 500 entry list has seen more than 35 cars since 2019, and no Indy 500 entry list has seen more than 36 since 2011.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 110th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24. Qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, and as of now, it looks as though May 17 is once again setting up to be both Pole Day and Bump Day.

Home/IndyCar