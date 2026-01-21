3 more Indy 500 announcements put every IndyCar driver at risk

While IndyCar's 25 charters, introduced ahead of the 2025 season, lock all chartered teams into "regular" races, they serve no such purpose when it comes to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
We saw this firsthand in 2025, when the chartered No. 51 Honda of Dale Coyne Racing, driven by full-time driver Jacob Abel, was 34th of 34 on the speed charts and failed to qualify for the 109th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Had his charter locked Abel into the race, it would have been Andretti Global's Marco Andretti who was the lone non-qualifier. Bottom line, when it comes to the Indy 500, nobody is safe when there are more than 33 cars on the entry list.
And this week's announcement brings us one spot closer to hitting that number for the fourth consecutive year, which would extend the all-time record for the DW12 era (2012 to present).
Ed Carpenter Racing team owner Ed Carpenter is set to return for his 23rd shot at capturing racing immortality, joining his two full-time drivers, Christian Rasmussen and Alexander Rossi, behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet. At one point, the trio ran 1-2-3 during the 2025 race.
Carpenter is the 30th driver confirmed on the entry list, though his No. 33 entry is the 31st car, as Dale Coyne Racing have yet to confirm their second full-time driver alongside rookie Dennis Hauger. Specifically, Carpenter is the fourth part-time driver confirmed. There are 27 full-time entries confirmed.
Here's a look at the current entry list.
Indy 500 entry list: January 2026 update
*=part-time entry
Team
Car
Driver
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
No. 4 Chevrolet
Caio Collet (R)
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
No. 14 Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci
Andretti Global
No. 26 Honda
Will Power
Andretti Global
No. 27 Honda
Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Global
No. 28 Honda
Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren
No. 5 Chevrolet
Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren
No. 6 Chevrolet
Nolan Siegel
Arrow McLaren
No. 7 Chevrolet
Christian Lundgaard
Arrow McLaren
No. 31 Chevrolet*
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 8 Honda
Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 9 Honda
Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 10 Honda
Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing
No. 18 Honda
Dennis Hauger (R)
Dale Coyne Racing
No. 51 Honda
TBD
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
No. 24 Chevrolet*
Jack Harvey
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 20 Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 21 Chevrolet
Christian Rasmussen
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 33 Chevrolet*
Ed Carpenter
Juncos Hollinger Racing
No. 76 Chevrolet
Rinus VeeKay
Juncos Hollinger Racing
No. 77 Chevrolet
Sting Ray Robb
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 06 Honda*
Helio Castroneves
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 60 Honda
Felix Rosenqvist
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 66 Honda
Marcus Armstrong
Prema Racing
No. 83 Chevrolet
Robert Shwartzman
Prema Racing
No. 90 Chevrolet
Callum Ilott
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 15 Honda
Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 45 Honda
Louis Foster
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 47 Honda
Mick Schumacher
Team Penske
No. 2 Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden
Team Penske
No. 3 Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Chevrolet
David Malukas
With three more driver announcements, every single one of these drivers, along with the other three, will be at risk of missing the race entirely.
And as things stand right now, it doesn't look like reaching 34 cars will be much of an issue.
3 possible Indy 500 entry list additions for 2026
Team
Predicted Car
Predicted Driver
Andretti Global
No. 98 Honda
Colton Herta
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
No. 23 Chevrolet
Conor Daly
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 75 Honda
Takuma Sato
An Abel Motorsports entry, which hasn't been a part of the race since 2023, is also a possibility, and that car could bring the entry list to 35 cars for the first time since 2021. No Indy 500 entry list has seen more than 35 cars since 2019, and no Indy 500 entry list has seen more than 36 since 2011.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 110th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24. Qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17, and as of now, it looks as though May 17 is once again setting up to be both Pole Day and Bump Day.